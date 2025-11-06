BJJ Standout Renato Canuto recaps 47-second TKO win at Tuff-N-Uff 149
Interview with Renato Canuto
Renato Canuto (2-0) recaps his 47 second TKO victory over Caleb Contreras (1-2) at Tuff-N-Uff 149 on Oct. 25. Renato also spoke about his successful jiu-jitsu career, his ambitions of fighting in the UFC and how his last two fights have ended in the first round.
“Honestly it wasn’t what I was expecting. I expected a big longer standup fighting. The guy touched me twice. Off that I was able to find a good punch and finish him after that.”