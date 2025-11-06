Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Renato Canuto

BJJ Standout Renato Canuto recaps 47-second TKO win at Tuff-N-Uff 149

By James Lynch 12 hours ago

Interview with Renato Canuto

Renato Canuto (2-0) recaps his 47 second TKO victory over Caleb Contreras (1-2) at Tuff-N-Uff 149 on Oct. 25. Renato also spoke about his successful jiu-jitsu career, his ambitions of fighting in the UFC and how his last two fights have ended in the first round.

“Honestly it wasn’t what I was expecting. I expected a big longer standup fighting. The guy touched me twice. Off that I was able to find a good punch and finish him after that.” 

 

James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
