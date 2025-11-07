Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Antonio Brown, former NFL player, faces attempted murder charges for alleged shooting at influencer boxing event

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago

Former NFL player Antonio Brown was arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge on Thursday. The charge stems from a May 16, 2025, shooting outside a celebrity boxing event promoted by Adin Ross, where authorities allege he grabbed a security guard’s handgun and fired twice at a man (Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu) with whom he had fought earlier; one bullet reportedly grazed the victim’s neck.

Brown was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Dubai and extradited to the U.S., before being handed over to local authorities with plans to send him to Miami where the arrest warrant was first issued in June.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Brown has denied the allegations, claiming self-defense and intent to press counter-charges.

Brown is a former professional football wide receiver who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, retiring after the 2021 campaign.

