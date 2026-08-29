Tue. Sep 1st, 2026
BKFC 92 results, BKFC 92

BKFC 92 results from Fenway Park – Free Prelim Live Stream

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

BKFC is bringing bare knuckle action to Fenway Park! BKFC 92 touches down in Boston for one of the coolest combat sports events of the year — bare fists, real grit, ZERO gloves. This is history in the making at one of America’s most legendary sports venues.

BKFC 92 prelims live below:

BKFC 92 results below:

MAIN CARD (7 p.m. ET, BKFC app, DAZN)

Champ Kai Stewart defeated Harry Gigliotti via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) – retains BKFC featherweight title
Champ Christine Ferea defeated Sofia Landi via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:33 – retains BKFC “Queen of Violence” title
Joe Lauzon defeated Stash Kuykendall via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:49
Peter Barrett defeated Elijah Harris via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55
Tray Martin defeated Rico Disciullo via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 1:21
Charon Spain def. Charles Rosa via split decision (45-48, 47-45, 47-46)
Dallas Davison defeated Pat Casey via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:59
Taylor Starling defeated Kat Paprocki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Guilherme Viana defeated Robinson Perez via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:04

PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. ET, YouTube)

James Murrin defeated Chris Rooney via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:35
Jake Pilla defeated Angelo Colon via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:07
David Simpson defeated David Burke via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:27

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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