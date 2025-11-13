Borislav Nikolić Wants Super-Fight Against Muhammad Mokaev At Home: ‘Come To Serbia’

2025 may still have a few months left, but excitement is already building for what could be one of the biggest showdowns of 2026.

The stage is being set for a World Champion-versus-World Champion encounter between Borislav Nikolić and Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev, a bout that could shake up the entire BRAVE Combat Federation landscape.

The spark for this potential super-fight was ignited at BRAVE 100 last Friday, November 7, where Nikolić reaffirmed his dominance atop the bantamweight division with a statement win.

In front of a roaring Bahraini crowd inside the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, the Serbian superstar spoiled the party by stopping hometown favorite Hamza Kooheji via fourth-round technical knockout.

With the crowd silenced and the coveted BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title still around his waist, Nikolić stood tall as one of the most outstanding athletes on the promotion’s roster.

But just as the celebration began, another World Champion from a different weight class made his presence felt.

Fresh off his own triumph in the co-main event, where he captured the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title by defeating Gerard “The Animal” Burns, Mokaev stepped inside the cage to issue a bold challenge.

His message was clear — the Dagestani-born Englishman wants a piece of Nikolić next.

Far from backing down, Nikolić welcomed the idea with open arms.

“I love this idea. Mokaev is a great athlete and a true champion, but if he wants to test himself against me, I’ll be ready. These are the moments I live for,” said Nikolić, flashing the confident grin of a man who thrives under pressure.

Known for his fighting spirit and warrior mentality, the 32-year-old takes pride in being an active and fearless champion.

For him, greatness is proven not by avoiding challenges, but by facing them head-on.

“I’ve always said I’m a fighting champion,” he declared. “I’ll defend my belt against anyone, anytime, anywhere. That’s what separates real champions from the rest.”

However, Nikolić has one special request for his potential second World Title defense. He wishes to bring the super-fight home.

“If Mokaev really wants my belt, he has to come to Serbia,” Nikolić said. “Let’s give my people a night they’ll remember forever. Serbia deserves a fight of this magnitude.”

BRAVE Combat Federation has already hosted two premium live events in Belgrade, with BRAVE CF 56 in December 2021 and BRAVE CF 69 in February 2023.

With a clash of talented titleholders looming on the horizon, a return to Serbian soil in 2026 seems not only fitting but inevitable.