Jon Jones shares UFC White House promo video

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is proving to be relentless in his attempt to earn a spot on next summer’s UFC White House fight card.

“Bones” Jones has been trying to get the attention of UFC CEO Dana White who has been non-committal on adding the former champion to the card.

In the caption on the clip posted on Instagram, Jones said, “It just makes sense. The best country on earth 🤝 the best fighter on earth.”

The transcribed audio reads, “In the summer of 2026, America turns 250 years old, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American,” Jones says in the video. “I love this country. The people, the promise, the fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict, on the belief that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious. That’s how I’ve lived my life.

“I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight than for its best fighters to put it on full display. To remind the world who we are. Not just a country of words, but of warriors. Maybe somewhere iconic, or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready.

“God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”

Watch Jon Jones – UFC White House promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.