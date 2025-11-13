All charges dropped against Liver King after threats to Joe Rogan

MMA personality Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, had all charges against him dismissed on Thursday after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly making threats against UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

Liver King made a series of bizarre and meandering videos on social media where he challenged Rogan to a fight and actually went as far as flying into Austin where Rogan resides while continuing the challenge the podcaster and comedian.

Detectives reviewed the posts and observed that Johnson was traveling to Austin while continuing to make threatening statements. Detectives contacted Rogan, who stated he had never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening. Based on this information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson on a charge of Terroristic Threat.

Austin Police Department officers located Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Travis County Jail and charged with Terroristic Threat, a Class B misdemeanor. If Johnson had been convicted, he faced up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

Johnson was released on $20,000 bond with instructions that he’s required to stay at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family as well as his residence and places of business. He was also not allowed to possess any firearms, and he must undergo a mental health evaluation within seven days of his release.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.