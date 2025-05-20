Tue. May 20th, 2025
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields says she is “done” with MMA

By Eric Kowal 3 hours ago

Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer to ever compete, says she will not be returning to mixed martial arts.

“T-Rex” or “GWOAT” as she is often refereed to, has held multiple world boxing championships in five weight classes and is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO, in three weight classes.

Despite all that, the 30-year-old Shields decided that she was going to dabble in the world of MMA and signed with the PFL in 2021. She competed three times in the sport, winning two bouts and losing one split decision.

Overall, Shields did well in MMA, but on Monday she told Ariel Helwani that she is “done.”

“It was fun, but I don’t have enough time to train for it,” Shields said. “It takes six to eight months just to get ready to defend takedowns. Even though I got a lot better and put in the time, I broke my arm twice. It was fun, and I enjoyed every fight I did.

“I’m already great in boxing, and to be great like that in MMA, I would have to train consistently for at least three to four years.

“I did really well in MMA. It was fun, but it was too hard.”

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

UFC Punching Bag Capsules

Step into the Octagon: UFC Punching Bag Capsules Debut at Walmart

By Eric Kowal 19 hours ago
Alexei Pergande, PFL Nashville

Kill Cliff FC’s Alexei Pergande looks to make a statement at PFL Nashville

By James Lynch 20 hours ago
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira KO’s social media influencer

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
UFC Vegas 106

UFC Vegas 106 results – Burns vs. Morales

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Invicta FC 62, Olga Rubin

Invicta FC 62 results – Rubin submits Lehner

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
UFC Vegas 106

UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results – Burns vs. Morales

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago