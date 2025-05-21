GLORY 100 Becomes One Major Event | 4 Title Fights, 4 Heavyweight Tournaments

Historic GLORY 100 to be Combined into a One-Day Kickboxing Extravaganza Featuring Four Titles Fights and Four Four-Man One Night Tournaments.

The June 14 Event to feature Rico Verhoeven, Artem Vakhitov, Tarik Khbabez, Donovan Wisse, Petch, Jamal Ben Saddik, Bahram Rajabzadeh & much more.

Live on DAZN Pay Per View | Tickets Available on GLORYKickboxing.com

GLORY 100 is set to be the biggest event in kickboxing history and one of the biggest events on the combat sports calendar. Previously announced as a two-day event, GLORY 100 will now be combined to become one mega event on Saturday, June 14, at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

The card will now feature four GLORY world title bouts, four separate four-man one-night tournaments to determine who qualifies for the Last Heavyweight Standing finals, and several key matchups involving some of GLORY’s most popular fighters.

“We’ve listened to the fans and decided to bring everything together into one major event,” said Marshall Zelaznik, GLORY CEO. “It was clear that our fans were put in the position of having to choose between events and, frankly, it was an expensive proposition to ask them to engage on two nights with GLORY 100. With the new format, it allows everyone to experience the full scope of GLORY 100 in a single night – whether they’re attending live or watching from home. It’s a way to mark this milestone in the sport’s history with ensuring all of our fans can enjoy all the great fights and fighters on one great event. After all, this a celebration of our great sport, fighters, and fans.”

An iconic duel of the legends will headline GLORY 100 as ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) puts his GLORY heavyweight world championship on the line against the most successful light heavyweight champion in GLORY history, & the last man to beat Alex Pereira in GLORY, Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO).

Unfinished business will be settled in the co-main event as Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) defends his GLORY light heavyweight world championship against longtime rival & former champ Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO).

GLORY middleweight world champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KO) aims to make history & break Alex Pereira’s middleweight title defense record when he takes on the surging Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KO) in what is a rematch years in the making.

Behind Verhoeven, Thailand’s Petch (173-40-3, 27 KO) is the second longest reigning champion in the history of GLORY. Challenging him for the GLORY featherweight world championship is the division’s most explosive striker, Miguel Trindade (62-7, 27 KO). This is their rematch of their razor thin GLORY x RISE Grand Prix final from December.

In addition, GLORY 100 features the next round of the GLORY Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Sixteen heavyweights are separated into four different one-night tournaments, the winner of each will qualify for the massive end of year grand finale to decide who will be the Last Heavyweight Standing.

Among the entrants involved are; ‘The Goliath’ Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO), number one French heavyweight Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KO), former interim-champ Tariq Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO), ‘The Golden Wolf’ Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO), ‘The Black Ghost’ Mory Kromah (32-3-1, 19 KO), ‘Big Sexy’ Nico Horta (24-10, 4 KO), and rising star Cem Caceres (19-1, 14 KO) will step in to replace Tomas Mozny against the wild Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO) in their group.

New tickets for GLORY 100 will be available for purchase through GLORYKickboxing.com on Friday, May 23 at 9am CET.

Ticket buyers who are affected will be contacted directly regarding the status of their tickets & procedures. For more information on this, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 100 will be available to watch live on DAZN PPV in the Netherlands, North America, the UK, and various regions around the world. For full global broadcast listings, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 100 Fight Card



Saturday, June 14, Rotterdam Ahoy

Live on DAZN Pay Per View

Main Event

GLORY Heavyweight World Championship

Champion Rico Verhoeven (65-10, 21 KO) vs. Artem Vakhitov (22-6, 8 KO)

Co-Main Event

GLORY Light Heavyweight World Championship

Champion Tarik Khbabez (52-11-1, 28 KO) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (41-7, 25 KO)

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 4 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 3 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

GLORY Middleweight World Championship

Champion Donovan Wisse (22-1, 10 KO) vs. Michael Boapeah (21-4-1, 9 KO)

GLORY Featherweight World Championship

Champion Petch (173-40-3, 27 KO) vs. Miguel Trindade (62-7, 27 KO)

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 2 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Last Heavyweight Standing Tournament 1 Final

Semi-Final 1 Winner vs. Semi-Final 2 Winner

Middleweight

Mesud Selimovic (33-12, 18 KO) vs. Iliass Hammouche (34-8, 7 KO)

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 2

Jamal Ben Saddik (38-9, 29 KO) vs. Sofian Laidouni (38-4-1, 19 KO)

LHS Tournament 4 | Semi-Final 1

Tariq Osaro (27-4-1, 14 KO) vs. Luigi Gashi (16-4, 4 KO)

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 2

Bahram Rajabzadeh (71-4, 63 KO) vs. Asdren Gashi (19-4-1, 9 KO)

LHS Tournament 3 | Semi-Final 1

Mory Kromah (32-3-1, 19 KO) vs. Alin Nechita (17-1, 7 KO)

GLORY 100 Undercard

Free on YouTube

Catchweight

Serkan Ozcaglayan (47-10, 36 KO) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (16-3, 12 KO)

Featherweight

Berjan Peposhi (30-5, 16 KO) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (14-4, 10 KO)

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 2

Milos Cvjeticanin (12-3, 8 KO) vs. Cem Caceres (19-1, 14 KO)

LHS Tournament 2 | Semi-Final 1

Colin George (24-12, 22 KO) vs. Nico ‘Big Sexy’ Horta (24-10, 4 KO)

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 2

Asadulla Nasipov (11-1, 5 KO) vs. Anis Bouzid (46-4, 37 KO)

LHS Tournament 1 | Semi-Final 1

Iraj Azizpour (70-7, 28 KO) vs. Ionut Iancu (31-10, 13 KO)

LHS Tournament Reserve Fight

Iuri Fernandes (9-1, 3 KO) vs. Samuele Pugliese (14-2, 5 KO)

