BKFC Ice Wars announces former UFC fighter Ian Heinisch as company president

BKFC Ice Wars has named Former UFC Star Ian Heinisch as company President ahead of their highly anticipated debut, ‘Battle of the Borders’ , a showdown between U.S. and Canadian ice warriors on Saturday, June 14 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant.

“I’m honored to join the BKFC Ice Wars Team as President,” said the elated Heinisch. “Sports fans continuously seek new, thrilling, fast-paced action sports — and BKFC Ice Wars is a cutting-edge discipline taking place in a brand new, highly-exhilarating atmosphere.”

“Through my experience in the UFC, I know the business models that become successful and what draws in fans, sponsors and media – BKFC Ice Wars has it all.”

Ian Heinisch will also serve as the lead commentator for all televised event broadcasts.

“Working with BKFC we’re very excited about our first event on June 14,” said BKFC Ice Wars Founder Charlie Nama. “In our meetings with Ian it was clear that his level of enthusiasm for our new sport was unmatched and would be a huge asset as we move forward. We look forward to him being our front-facing executive as well as our lead commentator.”

The inaugural event on June 14 is slated to showcase twelve head-to-head bouts and feature twenty-four elite fighters from the United States and Canada who will battle in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. Matchups for this can’t miss event will be announced shortly. Ticket information is available at BKFCIW.com. The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt Pleasant, MI 48858.

——————————————-

BKFC Ice Wars plans to host at least six events in 2025 (with the second event slated for June 28, 2025, at River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada) and as many as twenty-four events in 2026. BKFC Ice Wars events will follow BKFC’s proven distribution model and be available to audiences initially everywhere via streaming services with detailed announcements to follow.

Below are the rules and regulations for fighters in BKFC Ice Wars;

– Length and amount of rounds –

Each bout shall be at least three (3) rounds with a maximum of five (5) rounds. Each round shall be no more than ninety (90) seconds in length, with one (1) minute rest periods between rounds.

– 2 referees – one of which acts as lead referee and sole arbiter

– 3 judges – if the fight goes the distance, the bout will be scored in its entirety (not round by round).

– Scoring Criteria – Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective

aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C). Plans B and C are only taken

into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining

the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal

strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.

– Weight Classes –

Super Heavyweight (over 250 lbs.)

Heavyweight (over 200 lbs.)

Cruiserweight (175 to 200 lbs.)

Middleweight (150 to 175 lbs.)

Lightweight (under 150 lbs.)

Equipment –

Four ounce mma gloves are worn, fighters are wearing traditional hockey jerseys and equipment

