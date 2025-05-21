Pat Miletich arrested for third driving while intoxicated offense

UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight champion Pat Miletich has been arrested for a third driving while intoxicated offense.

Miletich was booked by Scott County (Iowa) police Monday, May 19, at 9:57 a.m. local time on a charge of DWI (third offense), according to online jail records.

As part of a 2023 arrest for a similar charge, the 59-year-old professional mixed martial artist pleaded guilty on April 25 and was ordered to two years probation. As part of the agreement, Miletich also had to complete an anti-drunk driving education course.

Miletich was also charged with a misdemeanor of driving while license denied or revoked stemming from an alleged incident March 6, 2025. He pleaded not guilty April 16 and the legal proceedings for that charge are ongoing.

