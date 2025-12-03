Cris Cyborg to retire from MMA competition in 2026

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has laid out what appears to be her plan to retirement from mixed martial arts competition in 2026. The 40-year-old Brazilian dropped the news in a new interview with DAZN ahead of her PFL Europe fight against Sara Collins.

“We made a plan,” she said. “I have one fight after Sara Collins, I have one fight left in my contract with PFL. And we are going to make a plan to retire. It’s going to complete one year in sport. For sure, I want to do some boxing fights next year. And hopefully, I can fight for one boxing title next year, too.”

Cris Cyborg also captured belts with Bellator, PFL, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and is arguably one of the greatest female MMA competitors of all-time. With a record of 28-2, and being the only female combat sports athlete to capture title in each of those major promotions, there does not appears to be much else for her to achieve.

“But next year, keep it up, check on me. But I believe next year is my last year. I have another goal in my life, and for sure, this chapter will be closed next year.”

