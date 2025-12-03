Markle vs Kennedy highlights loaded Art of War Cage Fighting 45 fight card

Art of War Cage Fighting 45 takes place this Saturday, December 6 at the Valley Forget Casino

The squad at Art of War Cage Fighting wraps up their 2025 with a loaded fight card that has some of everything. There are many twists and turns in these matchups and I’m excited to be cageside calling another great event along with world class coach and professional fighter “Korean Thunder” Ryan Kim-Cafaro and the Big Homie Justin Haskell. Let’s get right into it starting off with the main event and working our way back….

Main Event: AOW Bantamweight Championship “Remarkable” Billy Markle vs Aaron Kennedy

I have called Aaron Kennedy‘s last three fights and there is no doubt that this young man is fighting at a very high level. The defending 155 lb AOW champion is now 6-2 with six straight wins and five straight finishes. We’ve seen him fight through adversity with a broken orbital bone. Kennedy has proven that he is not just a wrestler. It may be his bread and butter, but the rest of his skillset has also gelled, and he is coming into the main event on December 6th looking to further put his name out there in the mix for the UFC like several other AOW veterans, Joe “Bodybagz” Pyfer, Andre Petroski, and Matt Semelsberger.

Kennedy is also a huge student of the game as I can see him always thinking and visualizing. In this case, it will be trying to find a path to the back of Billy Markle. Markle has won his last two fights and is always ready for opportunities while sharpening at Nick Catone MMA. He has won his last two under the guidance of our commentating partner, Ryan Kim-Cafaro. Cafaro has called him the fastest person he has ever trained with. We will see if that speed, along with a good game plan and execution is enough to wrestle away that belt from the champ.

Co-Main Event: AOW Welterweight Championship Rogelio “Crispy Hands” Melgoza vs Manny Morales

Manny Morales won the welterweight title back in April at AOW 41 in one of the most memorable moments in the promotion’s history. Morales took just eight seconds for a highlight reel, head kick and walk away KO. Many fans think he is the next Philly regional fighter to earn his contract to the UFC and join many of his teammates at Marquez MMA who are already there. Melgoza has 15 career fights and is looking to spoil the party for Manny. He has no problem coming in as the guy that everyone is rooting against.

The Rematch: Unfinished Business Federico Vento vs Ben Moser

Ben Moser still hasn’t gotten over the way he felt that he performed back in 2022 when he lost his only professional fight to Federici Vento at AOW 26. Vento is coming out of retirement in Hawaii because he says that’s what we do. Hawaiians never say no to a fight. Moser gets his chance for redemption. Vento will be smiling no matter the outcome.

We spoke with BMO…Ben Moser to see how he was feeling about his fight and he tells us..

“I’m not sure how many more of these I have left in me. I’m getting up there (37 yrs-old) so this one means a lot getting the chance to perform like my best self, which I don’t think I brought in my first fight with Frederico. Just a quick shout out to my wife, Aubrey who handles everything and I can just concentrate on training and the fight. Camp has been great. We’re ready to do this thing.”

Womens Pro Strawweight fight Lateesha “the Honey Badger” Mohl vs Naomie “Queen Kong” Young

Mohl is an AOW veteran having fought here twice as an amateur. She has gone from a 2-7 amateur to a very promising 2-1 professional record and welcomes Naomie Young, who is 2-2 with both victories coming by submission. She’s competed at the very respected LFA. This is going to be fireworks. Fight of the Night candidate for sure.

Paul Somaru goes pro

“I’ve been very busy competing and training, and we felt it was time to go to the next level as a professional,” Paul Somaru told MyMMANews. “Earl Small. Eddie Hall, we are pushing it every day. My wrestling, conditioning, everything is on point. I just want to thank everybody who pushed me and helped me in every way possible.

Paul has been grappling, fighting, and competing as much as possible. Now he gets his camp in for his first professional contest. Somaru is a natural athlete, whether it was football, wrestling, and now mixed martial arts. I’m looking forward to his career. He’ll start it against the 1-1 Relentless Christopher LaLone who has a loss vis kimura and a victory via TKO.

AOW Ammy Welterweight Championship Ken Cockerill vs Nikoloz Kikvidze

Nikoloz told me at the last AOW event that he was coming for the belt. He is quite confident, and I can understand it when I see the room he is in on a daily basis at Marquez MMA. He is a very entertaining fighter and he’s going to have to be at his best because Ken Cockerill is a guy who has no problem going into deep waters. This is also another FOTN frontrunner.

The rest of the card is on the bout sheet pictured below. Happy to see Cade Beradelli healthy and getting back to what he loves to do. Wing Na and Justin Ehredt is fire. And there are a bunch of young amateurs that I am looking forward to seeing and learn about and telling their stories. We also have a kickboxing fight as Christian Oliveros battles CJ Gabner. Always a good time! If you can’t make it to Valley Forge, you can get the PPV on the Starfund App.

Doors open 6 pm. First bell 7pm

Art of War Cage Fighting 45 fight card

