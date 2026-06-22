Dustin Poirier arrested, booked for public drunkenness

Former UFC fighter Dustin Poirier was arrested in Georgia on Sunday and booked for public drunkenness according to a report from TMZ.

Details surrounding the incident involving the retired mixed martial artist have not yet been released but Poirer was taken into custody on Father’s Day and released that evening around 10 p.m.

Poirier has not yet addressed the incident directly but posted “Love you all I’m working on myself” on his Instagram Stories on Monday.

In the state of Georgia, public drunkenness carries a punishment of up to one year in jail or up to $1,000 in fines, or both.

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