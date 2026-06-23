Who are the most famous sponsors in the world of MMA?

In mixed martial arts, sponsorships act as a vital revenue stream. They subsidize expensive training camps, gear, and travel accommodation for athletes. Fighters partner with brands to provide exposure via logo placements, social media shoutouts, and public appearances. They do this in exchange for financial support, equipment, or nutritional products.

In major leagues like the Ultimate Fighting Championship, fighters are restricted from wearing personal sponsor logos on their fight gear once they are inside the cage. Instead, they are bound by a uniform outfitting deal, which pays fighters a flat tiered payout, based on their tenure and fights in the promotion.

The Reebok deal

At the end of 2014, the UFC announced a six-year partnership with Reebok. It was an historical deal: for the first time, the circuit led by Dana White named a sports apparel company its exclusive uniform supplier and commercial outfitter. Even if the financial terms were not disclosed, the UFC called the deal the biggest non-broadcast partnership the company has ever signed.

The announcement has been a landmark in MMA and the first of its scope in combat sports. The deal proceeded to eliminate the independent sponsorships in the UFC’s Octagon cage, which athletes have long relied upon to supplement fight purses.

From that moment on, fighters weren’t permitted to wear independent sponsorships anymore during a fight or through the usual promotion leading up to it. However, they are allowed to maintain individual sponsorships outside of events.

Casinos and gambling platforms are interested in MMA deals

The online gambling market has always sought to increase its popularity since its very first moments. The operators, though, didn’t try to achieve this result through sponsorships only. Another strategy widely used is the introduction of bonuses and rewards for players, which can enhance their gaming experience.

In this regard, users can check out the best offers from the most reliable online gambling sites through comparison portals, such as oddschecker. Simply by doing that, they can make more informed choices based on news, stats, and all kinds of meaningful pieces of information the platform can and will provide.

The most recent partnership closed down by the UFC and a sportsbook is the one with NetBet, signed in 2025. The online gaming platform has been an official sponsor of the Ultimate Fighting Championship since the Fight Night on March 22, 2025. That night, the main event was Leon Edwards VS Sean Brady, and the latter won by submission, via Guillotine Choke. The deal allows NetBet to be featured in the Octagon, on the international transmission feed, on social media, and on every digital platform owned or used by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In the last 15 months, NetBet has been the official betting partner for the UFC in Europe, operating in the UK, Ireland, Greece, Italy, and Romania.

Monster Energy and its fighting testimonials

The deal with the Monster Energy drinks company is probably the most famous of all. It is the largest sponsorship deal in the history of both companies: UFC and Monster Energy. The multi-year renewal signed in 2025 has been an ulterior reinforcement in the partnership and ensured Monster Energy keeps its rights as the official Energy Drink and official Water of the UFC. The powerhouse partnership that began in 2015 is still going strong.

Monster Energy has its logo featured in the centre of the Octagon during all major UFC events and pay-per-views; in addition, Monster-sponsored athletes will prominently feature the brand’s drink cans during pre- and post-event press conferences, as well as post-fight official decisions. We don’t know the financial side of the deal, because both parties involved kept it secret, but it is thought to be a 9-figure contract. After all, the updated contract gives the drink company a paramount position among energy drinks, allowing Monster to heavily integrate UFC branding and consumer experiences for its retail partners. In the past, relevant MMA fighters sponsored Monster Energy in person, such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. Both the promotion and the energy drinks brand benefited a lot from this strong partnership.

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