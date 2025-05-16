“Eagles Don’t Fly with Pigeons!” Alex Lohoré Dismisses Eliezer Kubanza in Fiery Video Ahead of BRAVE CF 94

The heat in BRAVE Combat Federation’s super welterweight division just got turned up a notch. On Thursday, 15 March, a fiery video dropped on the official BRAVE CF Instagram page featuring none other than Alex Lohoré and, while fans eagerly waited for him to address top contender Eliezer Kubanza by name, Lohoré made it crystal clear that won’t be happening any time soon.

“Does he have followers? Do people know him around the world? What does this fight do for me?” Lohoré scoffed in the video. “I don’t have a lot of years left in my career, so I only want big fights. That fight is not a big fight. The guy doesn’t have no following. The guy doesn’t have no one. No one knows the guy. Which is why I’m not going to mention his name. I’m going to let you guys mention his name.”

It’s the latest chapter in a simmering rivalry that’s quietly been brewing between two of Africa’s top super welterweights. Proudly representing Ivory Coast and boasting a 25-11 record, ‘Da Killa King’ Lohoré has made a statement since joining BRAVE CF, winning both of his promotional bouts via first-round stoppages. He now heads into his third appearance at BRAVE CF 94 in Switzerland this Saturday, 17 May against the dangerous Mansur Abdurzakov.

But while Lohoré is dialed in on Abdurzakov, the shadow of ‘King Kong’ Eliezer Kubanza looms large. The undefeated Congolese prospect has been campaigning for a fight with Lohoré since ‘Da Killa King’ arrived in BRAVE CF, believing a clash between the two African standouts would be massive for the continent and the promotion as a whole.

Kubanza, sitting at 7-0 with six knockout victories, remains one of BRAVE CF’s fastest-rising stars. Following a gutsy unanimous decision win at BRAVE CF 91, ‘King Kong’ claimed the No. 1 contender spot in the division. The title is currently held by Luiz Cado, but both Kubanza and Lohoré have it in their sights.

Lohoré, however, remains defiant when it comes to Kubanza. “Eagles don’t fly with pigeons,” he quipped when previously asked about Kubanza. Furthermore, the highly-experienced Lohoré insisted that there was only one scenario where he would ever share a cage with Kubanza – if championship gold is on the line.

Adding to the intrigue of it all, rumours have begun swirling that Kubanza might be in attendance this weekend in Switzerland for BRAVE CF 94. A potential face-off between the two would only escalate tensions in a division already rich with explosive talent.

Should Lohoré pick up a third straight finish at BRAVE CF 94, the promotion will be faced with a mouthwatering dilemma: does ‘Da Killa King’ leapfrog Kubanza for the next title shot, or does BRAVE CF finally pull the trigger on what could be one of the biggest all-African showdowns in promotional history? After the unforgettable Nkosi Ndebele vs. Nicholas Hwende clash at BRAVE CF 91, the idea of another continental collision — this time Ivory Coast vs. Democratic Republic of Congo — is one that fight fans across Africa and beyond would rally behind.

For now, Lohoré won’t say Kubanza’s name. But, with BRAVE CF 94 just hours away and a rumoured appearance from ‘King Kong’ looming, the fight world may soon be calling for this matchup louder than ever.

Eric Kowal