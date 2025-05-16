Pavel Dailidko Ready to Unleash Evolved Arsenal at BRAVE CF 94 Title Defense

BRAVE CF World Heavyweight Champion, Pavel Dailidko (9-2-0) is gearing up for the most pivotal fight of his career as he prepares to defend his crown against America’s undefeated grappling phenom Odie Delaney (5-0-0) in the main event of BRAVE CF 94 on May 17 in Geneva, Switzerland. The bout promises to deliver a classic striker-versus-grappler showdown, with the Lithuanian KO artist putting his explosive power and newly sharpened ground game to the ultimate test.

Dailidko has earned his reputation as one of Europe’s most feared knockout specialists, finishing all of his BRAVE CF victories in devastating fashion. But ahead of his first world title defense, “The Experiment” has doubled down on evolution. Training out of the BAARMY camp in the UK, Dailidko has immersed himself in the kind of elite-level development only available to a select few. Sharing mats with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and KSW’s dominant kingpin Phil De Fries, the Lithuanian juggernaut has forged a fearsome blend of striking and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, transforming from a pure finisher into a complete martial artist.

Known for highlight-reel knockouts, Dailidko’s ability to adapt is what sets him apart. From flattening Luka Podkrajsek with a flying knee to outmaneuvering heavy hitters in three-round wars, his capacity to read and adjust to his opponents has been a cornerstone of his rise. Now, with a jiu-jitsu arsenal in his back pocket and a world championship belt around his waist, Dailidko is no longer just a puncher, he’s a problem developed in all the departments of the fight game.

Across the cage, Delaney brings NCAA pedigree, flawless technique, and a submission-heavy résumé. But Dailidko welcomes the challenge. “This is the fight I’ve been preparing for my whole life,” he said in a recent training clip. “They think I’m just a striker, but I’ve been working in silence, grinding on the ground. Let’s see who breaks first.”

As BRAVE CF makes its Swiss debut, all eyes will be on the Arena de Genève, where the Lithuanian powerhouse looks to defend his belt and prove that evolution, not just force, is the key to staying on top. When the cage door closes on May 17, the heavyweight division could witness a new chapter in its legacy or the start of Dailidko’s reign of dominance. Either way, the world will be watching.

