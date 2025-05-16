Sat. May 17th, 2025
Jake Paul, Oleksandr Usyk

Jake Paul and Oleksandr Usyk allegedly in talks for MMA fight with PFL

By Eric Kowal 22 hours ago

Just around every corner you will find a surprise in the world of combat sports. It now appears as if boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and former YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul, are in talks for a mixed martial arts fight.

WHAT?

Paul, who is scheduled to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match on June 28 in Anaheim, California, is also signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to make his MMA debut at date yet to be determined.

“I wanna test my skills in the cage, and that’s something I’m super, super interested in,” Paul said. “I think it would be a very big spectacle; Nate Diaz is still ducking.”

A member of Jake’s team proceeded to say the following.

“Usyk has called out Jake multiple times in MMA. They’ve been in touch with us behind the scenes saying they wanna do that fight in 2026, so that’s something we definitely wanna pursue.”

With that being said, that debut could still be a while away.

“I haven’t started any MMA training, so it’ll definitely be interesting,” Paul said. “We’re looking at 2026 for that as a possibility.”

Usyk currently holds the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

