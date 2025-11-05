Gianni ‘The Greek’ Karalas gives his take on the Isaac Dulgarian gambling controversy

Interview with Gianni ‘The Greek’ Karalis

Gianni The Greek gives his take on Isaac Dulgarian being released from the UFC after significant line movement occurred prior to his loss against Yadier del Valle. Gianni also spoke about when he got word line movement ahead of the fight, allegations of other fighters being offered to throw matches and what he thinks will happen with all this occurring.

“I love what the UFC did (cutting Dulgarian). Washed (their) hands on the situation. If there is something shady, it has nothing to do with us. The athletics make decisions, that’s on them. Here’s what I’ve learned. Investigations take years. One of two things are happening. They either saw something big, and have been building a case. There are cases that take eight years to build. Or they had nothing but speciation and betting patterns. If you have nothing but you have no case.”

