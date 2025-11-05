Fri. Nov 7th, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian, Gianni the Greek

Gianni ‘The Greek’ Karalas gives his take on the Isaac Dulgarian gambling controversy

By James Lynch 2 days ago

Interview with Gianni ‘The Greek’ Karalis

Gianni The Greek gives his take on Isaac Dulgarian being released from the UFC after significant line movement occurred prior to his loss against Yadier del Valle. Gianni also spoke about when he got word line movement ahead of the fight, allegations of other fighters being offered to throw matches and what he thinks will happen with all this occurring.

“I love what the UFC did (cutting Dulgarian). Washed (their) hands on the situation. If there is something shady, it has nothing to do with us. The athletics make decisions, that’s on them. Here’s what I’ve learned. Investigations take years. One of two things are happening. They either saw something big, and have been building a case. There are cases that take eight years to build. Or they had nothing but speciation and betting patterns. If you have nothing but you have no case.” 

 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Renato Canuto

BJJ Standout Renato Canuto recaps 47-second TKO win at Tuff-N-Uff 149

By James Lynch 12 hours ago
Reug Reug

Reug Reug, ONE Championship heavyweight champ, injured in car accident

By Eric Kowal 13 hours ago
Vladimir Toktasynov

Vladimir Toktasynov dies from cardiac arrest at age 36

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
BJ Penn arrested, BJ Penn

BJ Penn arrested on third-degree assault charges, 6th arrest in 2025

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Kiki Hernandez, LA Dodgers, Conor McGregor

Kiki Hernandez channels his inner Conor McGregor at LA Dodgers World Series Victory Parade

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Jelly Roll, Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski performs on stage with Jelly Roll in Australia

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago