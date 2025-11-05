The Best Walkouts in MMA History

The walkout is one of the most recognisable moments in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), whether it’s the emotion on a fighter’s face as they reach the sport’s premier promotion, or the way a fighter interacts with the crowd. Fighters have a chance to show their personality and get the crowd on their side before they go to battle. Some fighters’ walkouts have become iconic, and the moment fans hear their song play, they know what to expect. Over the years, there have been walkouts that have defined careers and helped push fighters into stardom.

This list highlights some of the greatest walkouts in MMA and explains why fans have come to love them so much.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva was not only one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the cage, but also one of the most composed and confident. The Brazilian became known for his incredible striking ability, using his creativity and flair to surprise opponents. His walkouts reflected that perfectly. Silva often entered to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by DMX, and the song’s pace and rhythm mirrored his style in the cage, as it started slow but erupted into a fast-paced beat. Silva walked out calm and assured, almost as if he knew something that everyone else in the arena didn’t. This quiet confidence made his entrance even more powerful, and fans could sense that they were about to witness something special. For Silva, the walkout was part of the story, a moment to gain a mental edge over his opponents, even before a punch was thrown.

Israel Adesanya

Many years after the incredible reign of Silva, the middleweight division had a new king, and his name is Israel Adesanya. Not many fighters had captured the hearts of fans quite like Adesanya, as it was clear he understood that the sport is about entertainment as much as it is about fighting. Adesnya came from a dancing and performing background, which he used to create some of the most iconic walkouts. After blitzing through the middleweight division, Adesanya was scheduled to face fellow fan favourite Robert Whittaker for the title at UFC 243. Adesanya gathered up some of his friends from his dancing days to create a choreographed dance routine, which was bold and unique.

Some fans loved it, others found it unusual, but it was impossible to ignore. The performance showed that MMA could be more than just a fight. It was entertainment, culture, and personality combined. Adesanya made the walkout a stage, adding a fresh layer to the sport’s identity. Fans could even explore some official merchandise inspired by Legends of Lure, which celebrates iconic MMA entrances and the artistry of fighter walkouts.

Conor McGregor

It should come as no surprise that the biggest name in MMA sports history has one of the most iconic walkouts. When Conor McGregor began to rise through the ranks of the UFC, his walkouts became part of why fans loved him so much. From the moment “The Foggy Dew” by Sinéad O’Connor and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” blended together, the atmosphere changed. The crowd would erupt as they knew they were witnessing greatness unfold in front of them. McGregor’s entrances captured everything that made him the superstar that he is today. They were confident, dramatic, and built to excite. Whether it was in Dublin or Las Vegas, his walkouts carried a mix of pride, swagger, and showmanship that few could match.

Wanderlei Silva

Not every great walkout is about theatrics or showmanship. Some are about striking fear. Wanderlei Silva’s entrances in Pride Fighting Championships were nightmare fuel. As “Sandstorm” by Darude echoed through the arena, Silva would charge towards the ring with a look on his face that told his opponents he was coming for war. The energy in the building would rise instantly. His walkouts were intense and filled with the raw emotion that made Pride events so unique, especially compared to modern day MMA. Fans in Japan remember how the crowd would stay silent out of respect, creating an atmosphere that was both electric and eerie. Wanderlei’s walkout was a warning that chaos was coming, and it often was.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the most famous female fighter of all time and she is responsible for changing women’s MMA forever, and her walkouts helped build that aura of dominance. She used “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett, a song that fit her image perfectly. It was fast, and unapologetic, which mirrored her personality perfectly as she knew she was the best and was never sorry for destroying her opponents. As she marched to the Octagon, she rarely looked left or right, her eyes locked straight ahead. The song and her focus combined to create a moment that felt unstoppable. The music hit, the crowd cheered, and everyone knew the fight might be over in seconds. Her walkouts symbolised her power and determination, and even after her retirement, they remain some of the most memorable in the sport’s history.

Darren Till

Darren Till brought something different to the table with his walkouts. His entrance to “Sweet Caroline” became a moment of unity between him and the fans. As the crowd sang along, the arena would fill with energy and emotion. It was not just about hype, but about connection. Liverpool has produced some of the best fighters to come out of England and Till’s walkout made him one of the most popular fighters in the UK, and the atmosphere he created during those moments became unforgettable. Even when fights were tough, the entrance reminded fans why they loved watching live events. It turned the walkout into a shared celebration rather than a personal ritual.