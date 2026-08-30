Gustavo Trujillo earns ninth career knockout to defend heavyweight crown at BKB 58

MIAMI, FLORIDA (August 29, 2026) – BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing shook the James L. Knight Center on Saturday night for an evening of world-class fights and a fistful of knockouts.

The BKB 58 main event saw former BKB heavyweight champion Mick Terrill stepping in on short notice and looking to take the division crown from Gustavo Trujillo. The British striker closed the distance early but ate a few hooks on the inside.

In the closing seconds of round two, Terrill was met with a devastating shot to the liver delivered from the powerhouse the “Cuban Assassin” Trujillo. The Cuban-born athlete earned his ninth bare-knuckle knockout victory. His BKB Heavyweight World Title was put on his shoulder by “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury.

In the co-main event feature, Cuba’s Yuriorkis Gamboa showed exactly why he is a celebrated Olympic gold medalist. The 44-year-old striker outpointed Yesner “Cuajadita” Talavera in a dominant five-round victory.

“We’re hearing back from TikTok that our numbers tonight broke new records.” David Tetrault, CEO of BKB explained. “We’re really spreading the word of what BKB is. Everybody is tuning in. It’s a hell of a party.”

Former Unified, WBC, and Lineal Heavyweight Boxing World Champion Tyson Fury dropped by the Trigon to support his countryman in the main event. “I’ve retired more times than anyone in history,” he told the broadcast team when asked whether he might join BKB. Fury also said he would be willing to drop the gloves: “I’m a prize fighter. Show me the money.”

BKB 58 Full Results

Main Card:

BKB Heavyweight World Championship Main Event: C-Gustavo Trujillo (9-0, 9KOs) defeated Mick Terrill (11-3, 11KOs) via KO 2:29 (Round 2)

Super Lightweight Co-Main Event: Yuriorkis Gamboa (1-0) defeated Yesner Talavera (0-1) via unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

BKB Super Featherweight World Championship: C-Alberto Blas (9-0, 9KOs) defeated Brandon Birr (4-3, 3KOs) via KO at 1:57 (Round 1)

BKB Cruiserweight World Championship: Yunieski Gonzalez (3-0, 3KOs) defeated Ethan George (2-1, 2KOs) via KO at 1:19 (Round 1)

Cruiserweight: Gilberto Fuentes (2-0, 2KOs) defeated Uly Diaz (5-4, 5KOs) via KO at 1:14 (Round 2)

Super Featherweight: Yampier Ramirez (5-0, 5KOs) defeated Triston Harrison (0-1) via KO at 1:24 (Round 1)

Super Lightweight: Bianca Daimoni (2-1) defeated Aspen Ladd (1-1, 1KO) via unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Super Welterweight: Robert Duran Jr. (4-2, 4KOs) defeated Ryan Spivey (4-3, 3KOs) via TKO at 1:49 (Round 1)

Preliminary Card:

Super Cruiserweight: Keegan Vandermeer (3-2, 3KOs) defeated Yordan Fuentes (4-1, 2KOs) via KO at 0:09 (Round 1)

Welterweight: Kylle McMillan (3-1, 2KOs) defeated Darian Leu-Pierre (6-1, 5KOs) via TKO at 2:21 (Round 1)

Super Cruiserweight: Murat Kilimetov (4-0, 4KOs) defeated Taylor Bull (5-2, 5KOs) via TKO at 0:37 (Round 2)

Super Welterweight: Rudisel Mora (2-0, 2KOs) defeated Gio Rosales (1-2, 1KO) via TKO at 2:01 (Round 1)

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