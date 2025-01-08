Invicta FC 60 headlined by veteran bantamweights Olga Rubin and Mayra Cantuária

Invicta Fighting Championships is returning to the state of Georgia on Friday, Feb. 7, for Invicta FC 60 – Rubin vs. Cantuária. The event comes on the heels of the promotion’s Atlanta debut in December, which saw a new bantamweight champion crowned.

In the night’s headliner, two-time bantamweight title challenger “Big Bad” Olga Rubin (9-4) collides with Brazil’s Mayra Cantuária (10-6-1). The veterans are both eager to state their case for the first crack at newly-minted belt holder, Jennifer Maia. Rubin — the only fighter in Invicta history to secure a buggy choke submission — was most recently in action against then-champion Talita Bernardo, falling short in her second quest for gold. Cantuária was dominant in her Invicta debut against Calie Cutler, but came out on the wrong side of a closely contested judges’ decision against the aforementioned Maia in her most recent Invicta appearance.

The co-main event features featherweight Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline (5-3) opposite Australian Jamie “Snickers” Edenden (5-2-1). The decorated wrestler Cataline impressed in her Invicta debut in August, handing previously undefeated Brazilian Kelly Ottoni her first loss. Edenden was also successful in her first Invicta appearance, besting Mexico’s Abby Montes by decision in September.

Also on the main card, UFC veteran Shanna “The Shanimal” Young (10-7) aims to build off the fastest knockout in Invicta history when she takes on fellow bantamweight veteran Katharina “The German Gypsy” Lehner (8-5), flyweight Victoria “Fury” Leonardo (10-6) meets Brazil’s Rayla “India” Nascimento (10-10), and Liana “Li” Pirosin (8-7) matches up with the returning Shino VanHoose (6-6) in a strawweight affair.

In preliminary card action, Brazil’s Giulliany “Giu” Perêa (2-0) takes on “The Hummingbird” Hope Holmes (2-1) in an atomweight match-up and California featherweight Joy “Killjoy” Pendell (3-2) welcomes Georgia native Krissa “Sweet Psycho” Timbs (2-2) to the promotion. Additional bouts for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Invicta FC 60 – Rubin vs. Cantuária takes place from Center Stage in Atlanta. The main card will air via CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. ET. The night’s preliminary card will stream live on Invicta’s official YouTube Channel and Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m. ET. Tickets to the event will be available through Ticketmaster.

The current Invicta FC 60 fight card can be found below:

Bantamweight: Olga Rubin vs. Mayra Cantuária

Featherweight: Jackie Cataline vs. Jamie Edenden

Bantamweight: Shanna Young vs. Katharina Lehner

Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs. Rayla Nascimento

Strawweight: Liana Pirosin vs. Shino VanHoose

Atomweight: Giulliany Perêa vs. Hope Holmes

Featherweight: Joy Pendell vs. Krissa Timbs

