UFC Seattle headlined by Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

UFC Seattle is set for February 22

The UFC returns to Seattle for the first time since 2013 with a stacked card featuring former champions, top contenders and rising prospects. In the UFC Seattle main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and current No. 7 ranked bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong.

In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font takes on fellow veteran and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs. SONG takes place Sat., February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT followed by the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

A 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling for the United States, Cejudo (16-4, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) steps back into the Octagon aiming to remind everyone of the skills that saw him become just the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. Considered to be among the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, Cejudo holds notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson and Marlon Moraes. He now looks to take out Song in dominant fashion.

Song (21-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) plans to make a statement in his fourth UFC main event and insert himself into the title conversation. Still only 27 years old, he has already cemented himself as one of the top talents in the bantamweight division with wins over Chris Gutierrez, Ricky Sumon and Marlon Moraes. Song now seeks to secure the biggest victory of his career with a standout performance.

The always exciting Font (21-8, fighting out of Woburn, Mass.) intends to start his 2025 campaign by adding another former champion to his resume. A well-rounded athlete, he holds the second most knockouts in UFC bantamweight history with six, including those over Adrian Yanez, Thomas Almeida and Matt Schnell. He now has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings and starting another run towards the Top 5.

Cruz (24-4, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) returns to action for the first time in almost three years. One of the best bantamweights in MMA history, Cruz holds iconic victories over some of the most notable names in the UFC, including Urijah Faber, T.J. Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson. He now is focused on delivering a vintage performance in his 19th appearance under the Zuffa banner.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 15 ranked featherweight contender Edson Barboza (24-12, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) battles fellow striker Steve Garcia (17-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) in a bout guaranteed to produce fireworks

• No. 5 ranked UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (18-5 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) intends to make a statement against UFC debutant Rizvan Kuniev (13-2-1 1NC, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia)

• Jean Silva (14-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to continue his undefeated run in the UFC when he faces Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2, fighting out of Glendale, Calif.) in a featherweight contest

• Top middleweight contenders collide as No. 9 ranked Brendan Allen (24-6, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) faces No. 13 Anthony Hernandez (13-2 1NC, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.)

• Adam Fugitt (10-4, fighting out of Eugene, Ore.) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Dana White’s Contender Series signee Islam Dulatov (11-1, fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany)

• An all-action light heavyweight bout sees Ion Cutelaba (18-10-1 1NC, fighting out of Chisinau, Moldova) square off with Ibo Aslan (14-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey)

• Top 5 bantamweight contenders lock horns as No. 3 ranked Ketlen Vieira (14-4, fighting out of Manaus, Brazil) goes toe-to-toe with No. 4 Macy Chiasson (11-3, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)

• Undefeated Dana White’s Contender Series standout Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0, fighting out of Columbia, Md.) aims to impress against Antonio Trocoli (12-5 1NC, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)

• Modestas Bukauskas (16-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) and Rafael Cerqueira (11-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) meet in a light heavyweight bout

