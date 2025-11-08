Sat. Nov 8th, 2025
Jon Jones, Dana White

Jon Jones – “I’m giving Dana his space. Dana has changed my life.”

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes deep down that he wants to put him on the upcoming UFC White House fight card in 2026.

While UFC frontman White has been adamant about keeping Jones off what is expected to be the promotion’s biggest event, Jones is not giving up.

“I think my most immediate goal is to try to be on the White House card,” Jones said about what comes next on the No Scripts podcast. “I’m giving Dana his space. Dana has changed my life. He has changed my life. He’s changed my children’s lives. I’m forever grateful to him.

“We had a verbal agreement that didn’t go over well. Nothing was finalized. But I was wrong. The way things went down, I was wrong.”

Aside from multiple legal issues that have plagued Jones over the years, the most recent incident that seems to be bothering White was his refusal to fight current champion Tom Aspinall.

“I wish I could see him face-to-face and just apologize to him so we can let bygones be bygones and get back to making some major money for the sport and really entertaining these fans,” Jones added.

No Scripts Podcast Episode 4 – With Jon Jones below:

No official bouts for the UFC White House card have been announced but it is hard to believe that Jon Jones will not be a part of the action come fight night.

