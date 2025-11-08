Government Shutdown Grounds Travel: Flight Chaos Threatens Plans for Fighters and Fans

As the U.S. government shutdown approaches 40 days, air travel across the country is reeling from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates slashing flight schedules at major airports.

With over 1,000 flights canceled nationwide today alone, the disruptions are hitting hard at airports across the country.

(MMA) fans and fighters prepare to converge in New York and Qatar in the coming weeks for upcoming UFC events. Experts warn that the chaos could cascade into broader challenges for the global MMA calendar, stranding international talent and derailing fan attendance for high-stakes events.

The shutdown, triggered by congressional gridlock over budget disputes, has forced the FAA to implement emergency flight reductions to mitigate air traffic controller shortages. Starting today, airlines must cut 4% of operations at 40 of the busiest U.S. hubs, with reductions ramping up to 6% by November 11, 8% by November 13, and a staggering 10% thereafter.

Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is squarely in the crosshairs, with 20 incoming and 18 outgoing flights already axed by midday Friday—many operated by Southwest Airlines, which alone scrapped over 100 flights at 34 airports.

For the UFC, the timing couldn’t be worse. The promotion’s Fight Night event, set for Saturday at the intimate UFC APEX arena, features an international card headlined by Brazilian welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim against Jamaican striker Randy Brown. Other bouts pit Russian veteran Muslim Salikhov against Serbian upstart Uroš Medić, English middleweight Christian Leroy Duncan versus Brazil’s Marco Tulio, and a flyweight clash between American Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales.

Fighters hailing from Brazil, Jamaica, Russia, Serbia, England, the Philippines, and beyond are among the 26 competitors on the bill, many of whom rely on connecting flights to get back home through U.S. hubs now plagued by delays averaging over an hour at airports like Newark and Atlanta.

“Las Vegas is bracing for a perfect storm,” said aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt in a statement to Reuters.

The fallout extends beyond Sin City. The UFC’s next marquee outing, UFC 322 takes place at Madison Square Garden next weekend in New York, New York.

Then, Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker on November 22 in Doha, Qatar, could see compounded issues for transatlantic and transpacific routes funneled through U.S. gateways. Lightweight headliner Arman Tsarukyan, an Armenian-American, and New Zealand’s Dan Hooker may face visa and logistics headaches if delays persist, while the December 6 pay-per-view UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas looms as another potential victim of prolonged cuts.

As Congress races against the clock—House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of “escalating pain” for travelers—the MMA community, no stranger to resilience, is adapting on the fly. Promoters are eyeing contingency plans like virtual media days, while fans scour apps for rebookings.

“MMA thrives on unpredictability in the cage,” tweeted a prominent fight journalist, “but getting there shouldn’t be a submission hold.”

For now, those bound for the APEX are urged to monitor airline apps religiously and pack patience alongside their gloves. In a sport built on knockouts, this round goes to the bureaucracy—but the bell for Bonfim vs. Brown rings regardless.

