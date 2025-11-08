Samet Agdeve Stuns Roman Kryklia To Win Inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title

November 8, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) put together another exciting evening for fans with ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve.

In the main event, undefeated Turkish sensation Samet Agdeve turned in the biggest win of his young career, beating two-sport, two-division titleholder Roman Kryklia via unanimous decision to capture the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

The opening round set the tone, as the towering Ukrainian launched thunderous high kicks while “The King” Agdeve weathered the early storm. The 21-year-old phenom showcased his toughness, absorbing heavy punishment before firing back with crisp combinations.

Agdeve pressed the action in the second stanza, targeting Kryklia’s head and body. The Ukrainian remained composed, but he unleashed a crushing low kick that nearly buckled “The King’s” legs. However, the tide turned dramatically in the third frame, as Agdeve hurt Kryklia and began systematically breaking down his opponent with punishing calf kicks.

The championship rounds saw razor-close action with neither fighter willing to surrender. But Agdeve’s power became increasingly evident, and he continued to hurt his opponent with a relentless assault. The two warriors threw heavy artillery all the way to the final bell.

Agdeve’s sustained pressure and power proved insurmountable. In the end, he took home the victory on the judges’ scorecards, handed Kryklia his first loss in ONE, and made history as the promotion’s first-ever heavyweight kickboxing king.

In the co-main event, #4-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Nico “King of the North” Carrillo authored a second-round technical knockout over American standout Luke “The Chef” Lessei to solidify his position among the division’s elite.

The Scottish powerhouse immediately closed the distance in the opening frame, unleashing sharp elbows and explosive shots every time he got inside Lessei’s range. While the Iowa native utilized his length effectively and landed solid lead leg kicks that momentarily hobbled Carrillo, “King of the North” floored the American with a massive punch late in the round. Lessei survived the count and made it to the bell.

Carrillo resumed his onslaught in the second stanza, applying suffocating pressure as “The Chef” desperately tried to defend himself. But the Scottish destroyer kept coming forward, offering no reprieve as he poured on endless combinations.

After another right hand wobbled Lessei, Carrillo immediately pounced and unloaded a barrage of knees to the head that forced the referee to wave off the contest.

ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve Results

Samet Agdeve def. Roman Kryklia via unanimous decision to capture the Inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Nico Carrillo def. Luke Lessei via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:35 of round two (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Black Panther def. Johan Estupinan via TKO (three knockdowns in a round) at 1:29 of round two (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Elbek Alyshov def. Carlo Bumina-ang via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:24 of round two (MMA – Bantamweight)

Avazbek Kholmirzaev def. Willie van Rooyen via submission (armbar) at 3:52 of round one (MMA – Flyweight)

Lito Adiwang def. Mauro Mastromarini via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:52 of round one (MMA – Flyweight)

Taiki Naito def. Nakrob Fairtex via KO (punches) at 2:27 of round one (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Gilbert Nakatani def. Eko Roni Saputra via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:01 of round one (MMA – Flyweight)