Mokaev and Nikolić Kickstart Campaign For Champ vs. Champ Superfight

The historic BRAVE CF 100 event in Isa Town, Bahrain may have concluded, but the aftershocks are still being felt across the MMA world. What unfolded inside Khalifa Sports City was not just a night of milestone achievements, but it yielded the birth of BRAVE CF’s next potential superfight.

From media day to the press conference, Muhammad ‘The Punisher’ Mokaev made his intentions unmistakably clear. If Borislav Nikolić successfully retained his BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Championship at BRAVE CF 100, the undefeated flyweight prospect would have his sights set on him next. But first, Mokaev had his own mountain to climb – attain the vacant BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship.

In classic Mokaev fashion, the undefeated phenom delivered another masterclass, stopping Gerard ‘The Animal’ Burns via second-round TKO to capture the 125-lb gold. The victory not only extended his unblemished streak to 38 straight wins but also officially made him the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion.

In his post-fight interview, Mokaev made it known that, while he holds immense respect for his Team KHK teammate Hamza Kooheji, he’d be keeping a very close eye on the main event between Kooheji and Nikolić.

“I don’t want to fight my teammate, but if his opponent wins, I want to fight for the bantamweight title next!” Mokaev declared.

As fate would have it, Borislav Nikolić did more than just retain his title – he made a statement. The Serbian champion dominated a tough and resilient Kooheji, defending his BRAVE CF Bantamweight crown in emphatic fashion. And then, things got interesting.

As Nikolić celebrated amid a mixed chorus of cheers and jeers from the Bahraini crowd, Mokaev appeared cageside, with his new title on his arm. The two champions met face-to-face inside the cage, each draped in gold, and each exuding championship aura.

In that moment, the seeds were planted for what could easily become one of the sport’s biggest fights in 2026: a champion versus champion showdown between Mokaev and Nikolić.

Nikolić, ever the proud warrior, didn’t shy away from the idea – but with one condition. Nikolić laid out his proposal stating, “We can fight anytime, anywhere. But if it’s in an octagon, it needs to be paid. This is a business — I fight to feed my family. If the organization wants to pay, I’ll fight in Serbia.”

Mokaev made it clear that he has no issue with that, stating, “Brother, I’ll take care of your payment. Don’t worry. Shahid, give him good money – and we’re ready. I’m ready to become a double champ!”

The two champions then went forehead-to-forehead in a tense staredown, with the crowd erupting around them. Both running on adrenaline from their respective victories, neither man flinched nor backed down.

It was pure electricity and the kind of moment that reminds the world why BRAVE Combat Federation continues to be the home of global MMA’s most exciting stories.

If this clash comes to fruition in 2026, it won’t just be a title fight. It will be a collision of legacies and a battle between two men standing at the peak of their divisions, fighting for history.

BRAVE CF 100 delivered history, and it might have just planted the seeds for a new era in the entire sport.