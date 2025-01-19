Sun. Jan 19th, 2025
Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker to serve as five-round co-headliner at UFC 313

By Brady Ordway 3 hours ago

Justin Gaethje vs Dan Hooker announced as UFC 313 co-main event

UFC 313 is to go down on March 8, 2025, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Co-headlining the event is a lightweight encounter between no. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje (25-5) and no. 6 ranked Dan Hooker (24-12).

This is a fight many of us have been wanting to see for the last year or so as it’s expected to be a violent war between two tremendously dangerous strikers.

Justin Gaethje has been atop the UFC’s lightweight division ever since he joined the promotion in 2017 as the longtime WSOF lightweight champion, picking up some incredible wins along the way against the likes of Michael Johnson (TKO), James Vick (KO), Edson Barboza (KO), Donald Cerrone (TKO), Tony Ferguson (TKO), Michael Chandler (UD), Rafael Fiziev (MD), and Dustin Poirier (KO).

Gaethje has however had some bumps along the road as well, most recently being on the receiving end of perhaps the coldest knockout in MMA history when he faced Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Dan Hooker on the other hand has also been up and down in his career, picking up impressive wins over Hatsu Hioki (KO), Jim Miller (KO), Gilbert Burns (KO), James Vick (KO), Al Iaquinta (UD), and Paul Felder (SD) across two divisions, coming into this bout on a three fight win streak with victories over Claudio Puelles (TKO), Jalin Turner (SD), and Mateusz Gamrot (SD) since 2022.

This is the perfect fight to see if Gaethje is still an elite player in the UFC’s lightweight division, and also a great opportunity for Hooker to climb back into the top five.

Who wins this lightweight affair going down at UFC 313?

