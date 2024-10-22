Luis Gurule reveals stressful weight cut ahead of DWCS victory and UFC contract

Interview with Luis Gurule below

Luis Gurule (10-0) recaps his split decision win over Nick Piccininni (7-0) at DWCS on Oct. 15. Luis also spoke about how this opportunity came together, when he’s hoping to make his UFC debut and how he nearly didn’t make weight for the fight.

“It was brutal, it was probably one of the toughest I’ve ever done, but we got it done. I was pretty stressed out; I’m not going to lie. Once I saw I was down in the low 40’s, I thought I got this. Plus having (Brandon) Royval there, was cool because no matter what weight I was, he was like you got this, you’re good. So, it was good having somebody like that in my corner.”

