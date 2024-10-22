Wed. Oct 23rd, 2024
Luis Gurule, DWCS

Luis Gurule reveals stressful weight cut ahead of DWCS victory and UFC contract

By James Lynch 1 day ago

Interview with Luis Gurule below

Luis Gurule (10-0) recaps his split decision win over Nick Piccininni (7-0) at DWCS on Oct. 15. Luis also spoke about how this opportunity came together, when he’s hoping to make his UFC debut and how he nearly didn’t make weight for the fight.

“It was brutal, it was probably one of the toughest I’ve ever done, but we got it done. I was pretty stressed out; I’m not going to lie. Once I saw I was down in the low 40’s, I thought I got this. Plus having (Brandon) Royval there, was cool because no matter what weight I was, he was like you got this, you’re good. So, it was good having somebody like that in my corner.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , , ,

You may also like

antitrust lawsuit

UFC to pay $375 million in antitrust lawsuit settlement

By MyMMANews 8 mins ago
Johnny Eblen

The 1 thing Bellator Champ Johnny Eblen Says Fighters Shouldn’t Do

By Edward Carbajal 11 hours ago
Ilia Topuria remains undefeated with Unanimous decision over Zalal

Ilia Topuria: The new era of 145

By Blaine Henry 17 hours ago
Paige VanZant gets paid more for sponsored posts than UFC fights

Paige VanZant – “It would be hard for me to go back into MMA”

By MyMMANews 2 days ago

What will be next for Anthony Hernandez?

By Blaine Henry 2 days ago
Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez breaks and stops Michel Pereira late in UFC Vegas 99 main event

By Brady Ordway 3 days ago