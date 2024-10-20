Paige VanZant – “It would be hard for me to go back into MMA”

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant more than likely will not be competing professionally in mixed martial arts again. The star who later turned to power slap, bare knuckle fighting, boxing, and professional wrestling spoke with MMA Junkie Radio about why MMA might be in the past.

“I don’t ever like to say I’m closing the door 100%, but I do see it would be hard for me to go back into MMA,” she said. “Not because I don’t love it, or not because I don’t have a passion for it still. But like I said, I broke my arm five times in my life and four times in basically two years of competing. I had two surgeries on it, and I still have a huge plate that runs the length of my entire forearm.

“So just going back to that place of risking breaking my arm again and having surgery again and getting set back? I can still have the thrill of competing, and I can still get that rush without putting my body at risk. I’m fine if I break my arm, it’s really just the mental fortitude, I don’t know if I can push through that again. It was a really, really rough few years.”

