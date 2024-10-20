Sun. Oct 20th, 2024
Paige VanZant gets paid more for sponsored posts than UFC fights

Paige VanZant – “It would be hard for me to go back into MMA”

By MyMMANews 24 seconds ago

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant more than likely will not be competing professionally in mixed martial arts again. The star who later turned to power slap, bare knuckle fighting, boxing, and professional wrestling spoke with MMA Junkie Radio about why MMA might be in the past.

“I don’t ever like to say I’m closing the door 100%, but I do see it would be hard for me to go back into MMA,” she said. “Not because I don’t love it, or not because I don’t have a passion for it still. But like I said, I broke my arm five times in my life and four times in basically two years of competing. I had two surgeries on it, and I still have a huge plate that runs the length of my entire forearm.

“So just going back to that place of risking breaking my arm again and having surgery again and getting set back? I can still have the thrill of competing, and I can still get that rush without putting my body at risk. I’m fine if I break my arm, it’s really just the mental fortitude, I don’t know if I can push through that again. It was a really, really rough few years.”

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

What will be next for Anthony Hernandez?

By Blaine Henry 4 hours ago
Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez breaks and stops Michel Pereira late in UFC Vegas 99 main event

By Brady Ordway 21 hours ago
Rob Font

Rob Font returns to form, boxes Kyler Phillips up in UFC Vegas 99 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 22 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou KO’s Renan Ferreira, wins heavyweight superfight belt at PFL: Battle of the Giants

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg defeats Larissa Pacheco, wins superfight title at PFL: Battle of the Giants

By Brady Ordway 1 day ago
UFC Vegas 99 Results, UFC Vegas 99

UFC Vegas 99 Results – Hernandez vs. Pereira

By MyMMANews 1 day ago