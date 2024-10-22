Ilia Topuria: The new era of 145

Ilia Topuria is the new era of the UFC’s featherweight division. It seems anyone who touches the 145 strap is destined for glory. Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, all of these men are respected as some of the biggest and brightest stars of the sport. Topuria, too, has that belt and this weekend, he will get a crack at another of these legends.

Killing the king: A (brief) history of 145

Featherweight has largely been about dethroning well respected champions since its inception. Coming over with the WEC purchase, Jose Aldo was a long time king and would continue to be so for some time. From his debut against Mark Hominick to his wins over Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and Korean Zombie, it was apparent Aldo was a force of nature.

Aldo was on an 18 fight winning streak and had never lost in the UFC or the WEC. He would run up against destiny: Conor McGregor. We all know this story: 13 seconds, not here to take part, Floyd Mayweather, Khabib.

Aldo would reclaim the belt and fight Frankie Edgar again at UFC 200 and win. Next: a bright brawler named Max Holloway.

Holloway was the next ruler of the 145 kingdom. He finished Jose Aldo. But with any long reigning champ, once wasn’t enough. In an immediate rematch, Max Holloway would have to, and would, beat Jose Aldo again. Another third round finish.

After wins over Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar, Holloway’s time was up. Alexander Volkanovski was next. But Volkanovski would need to prove even more against Holloway. After beating Holloway twice, then Ortega and Zombie, Volk was then tasked with beating Holloway a third time. That was a career best performance from Volkanovski by far.

Ilia Topuria then swooped in. After two fights with Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski would then give up the throne. Topuria finished Volkanovski in round two.

Forging in fire

Not having to defeat Volkanovski a second time (yet), instead Ilia Topuria is tasked in facing the previous champion this weekend in Max Holloway. A savvy veteran by now, Topuria has a tougher task than most think already.

Should he win, Topuria may have to face Volkanovski again. But the Georgian isn’t one to hide from a fight and would welcome said challenge.

But Holloway is the task at hand. Crafty and difficult to strike with, Topuria looks to tame the self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC with his own hands.

Holloway has changed in recent years. Since losing so badly to Volkanovski in the third bout, Holloway has lowered the volume and upped the craftiness. Topuria is as close to a pure boxer as there is in MMA. But will he be able to handle that craftiness of Holloway who will assuredly bring something different to the table, different and difficult to solve.

But when Topuria steps into the cage at UFC 308, he will gladly take on that challenge. Should he come out victorious, Ilia Topuria will cement himself as the new gen of the UFC’s featherweight division.

