Man attacked, stabbed at MMA gym in New York

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

A man was attacked and stabbed at an MMA gym in Manhattan, New York on May 10, leading to the perpetrator being charged with attempted murder and assault.

Caleb Perry, 23, entered into Radical Mixed Martial Arts — a combat fighting and self-defense gym — on West 29th Street at Seventh Avenue around 11 a.m. and went looking for management, according to police.

The owner of the martial arts school says Perry is a disgruntled former student who was kicked out of the program years ago for bad behavior. He returned on Saturday and randomly attacked another student.

The victim, a 24-year-old male was stabbed in the back, and was transported to Bellevue where he remains in stable condition.

