Matchmaker Monday: Jack Della Maddalena’s next three options

We have a new champion! Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to become the new welterweight king.

The MMA wheel never ends and we have to see what’s next. For Della Maddalena, there are nothing but major challenges.

Let’s take a look at what’s next for MMA’s newest welterweight king. All three of today’s options are bangers. Let’s take a look.

Probably: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has long wanted to move up to 170 and become a double champion. But Belal Muhammad being a former training partner prevented that. Now that’s no longer the case. And this is probably what’s next for Jack Della Maddalena.

Of course, Makhachev is the top pound for pound fighter in the world and has fended off Alexander Volkanovski, another pound for pound great. Now he will try to be the conquered. This is the most likely outcome.

But let’s pretend it’s not…

Sean Brady: The dark horse

Sean Brady is the dark horse of the welterweight division. But now the number one contender, he could be next for Jack Della Maddalena. Brady ran through Leon Edwards, more impressively than former-champion Belal Muhammad did.

Brady very possibly washes JDM fwiw — JDK (@JDillaThaKilla) May 11, 2025

Sean Brady could be a nightmare matchup for Della Maddalena, as pointed out by JDK above. With an emphasis on control and heavy ground and pound, Brady is dangerous. Taking away Della Maddalena’s scrambles would be necessary and would be the crux of the fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov: Finally

Shavkat Rakhmonov was once promised a title shot. Belal Muhammad pulled out of that fight and Rakhmonov still fought Ian Machado Garry. Then he was injured.

And injured again.

There is no real time table on recovery for Rakhmonov. But should it be sooner than later, the UFC brass could make well on their promise of a title shot at UFC 310. He could jump the proverbial Islam Makhachev line. But that is a far fetched idea and Rakhmonov is still injured.

