Jack Della Maddalena: The next gen Australian fighter

Jack Della Maddalena has always been a sleeper

He takes on Belal Muhammad this weekend in the main event of UFC 315. With the welterweight strap on the line, the Australian looks to leapfrog his contemporaries and become the second current Australian champion alongside Alexander Volkanovski.

His rise was a peculiar one of which none saw coming. Many things have had to go right. But that doesn’t make Maddalena any less deserving. Saturday, he will prove that.

Jack Della Maddalena: Opportunity

In order for Jack Della Maddalena to get this shot at the king, he had to win, just as every other title challenger had to. But the names ahead of him have had to also do the same. In short, the 28-year-old answered the call. He fought when he needed to and the pieces fell into place.

Sean Brady didn’t become the number one contender until a few weeks ago when he beat Leon Edwards. Timelines didn’t add up for UFC 315. Shavkat Rakhmonov was booked to fight Belal Muhammad but that fight fell through. Now Rakhmonov has lingering injuries. Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, two fight losing streaks in the division.

That puts Jack Della Maddalena right in line.

Ranked fifth, he’s an impressive 7-0 in the UFC and 17-2 overall. But his opponent is on an impressive run: 10-0-1.

The Australian Connection

Australians have had a run in the UFC. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski recaptured the title. Robert Whittaker became the champion as well. Then there’s well known fighters like Tai Tuivasa, Steve Erceg, and more.

These names are slowly fading away, despite Volkanovski recapturing the crown. Jack Della Maddalena is ushering a new era of Aussies into the UFC forefront.

The new generation of Australian fighters is inbound. The UFC is consistently looking for new talent in their normal markets. Having an Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena headlining the next Melbourne or Sidney card will be right up TKO’s alley.

But first, Jack Della Maddalena needs to win.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.