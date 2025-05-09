UFC 315 weigh-in results and video – Muhammad vs. Maddalena / Shevchenko vs. Fiorot

Fighters stepped on the scale on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC 315 fight card from the Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad puts his title on the line against challenger Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko looks to add to her championship legacy as she defends against rising flyweight star Manon Fiorot in the evening’s co-main event slot.

Complete UFC 315 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170) – for UFC welterweight title

Backup fighter: Ian Machado Garry (168)

Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Manon Fiorot (125) – for UFC women’s flyweight title

Jose Aldo (143) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (142) – fight moved to featherweight

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Natalia Silva (126)

Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Kyle Prepolec (156)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mike Malott (171) vs. Charles Radtke (171)

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (124)

Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)

Navajo Stirling (205) vs. Ivan Erslan (205)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Bruno Silva (187)*

Daniel Santos (146) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (146)

Brad Katona (136) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (136)

*Bruno Silva missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of hs fight purse

Watch UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins at 5pm ET below:

