Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka swims 30 meters under frozen lake – WATCH

By Eric Kowal 8 hours ago

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has released a video documenting his journey to swim 30 meters under a frozen lake.

“Everything I do here, regarding the breath, regarding all these various trips to the mountains, climbing mountains, training martial arts, MMA, all these things simply help me, mainly and above all, to keep myself fully under control; to expand my self-confidence, the spirit with which I go into battle,” Prochazka said on the YouTube video. “A person doesn’t actually go into the MMA cage only with what they’ve trained, but they go there with their entire history, with everything, all the hard things they experience in life.”

The former champion most recently knocked out fellow former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311.

