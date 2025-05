UFC 315 Results – Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena

UFC 315 results from the Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad puts his title on the line against challenger Jack Della Maddalena.

Valentina Shevchenko looks to add to her championship legacy as she defends against rising flyweight star Manon Fiorot in the evening’s co-main event slot.

UFC 315 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for UFC welterweight title

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) – for UFC women’s flyweight title

Aiemann Zahabi defeated Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Natalia Silva defeated Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Benoit Saint Denis defeated Kyle Prepolec via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:35

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mike Malott defeated Charles Radtke via KO (punches) – Round 2, 0:26

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Jessica Andrade via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:40

Modestas Bukauskas defeated Ion Cutelaba via split decision (27-30, 30-27, 29-28)

Navajo Stirling defeated Ivan Erslan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Marc-Andre Barriault defeated Bruno Silva via KO – Round 1, 1:27

Daniel Santos defeated Jeong Yeong Lee via unanimous decision (30-x27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bekzat Almakhan defeated Brad Katona via KO – Round 1, 1:04

