Matchmaker Monday: Who is next for Merab Dvalishvili?

Merab Dvalishvili is currently on a bantamweight GOAT speed run.

With Aldo, Yan, Cejudo, O’Malley, Umar and O’Malley again, pickings are slim for the reigning bantamweight champion. But the champion needs a next matchup.

Today, as we do every Monday, we will pontificate on what could be next for the last weekend’s fighter. Merab Dvalishvili is a top pound for pound fighter and any matchup now will be something to build his case for the top pound for pound in the world.

What Merab Dvalishvili wants: Cory Sandhagen

Enter Sandman. After his win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili was pitched the idea of fighting Cory Sandhagen by Joe Rogan. Dvalishvili was enthusiastic about that idea. Cory Sandhagen has been around for ages, flirting with a title shot and deserving them from time to time.

He recently beat Deiveson Figueiredo in emphatic fashion by shredding the former flyweight champion’s knee. Meeting backstage, Dvalishvili and Sandhagen were cordial and happy to welcome a fight with each other. Sandhagen joked that he needed to start running immediately.

Merab Dvalishvili and likely next opponent Cory Sandhagen link up backstage. pic.twitter.com/X5x4mjana4 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 8, 2025

In his post fight press conference, Merab Dvalishvili stated that Sandhagen deserved the title shot more than anyone else at the moment. “He’s the most deserving guy in the division. He was always fighting the best of the best. He’s a company guy and he’s very respectful.”

This one is the fight to go with over any other option at this moment. Bet on this one being booked for MSG in November.

Running it back

If for whatever reason Cory Sandhagen can’t make it to the fight with Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan would be the next option. The only thing holding this fight back is the fact that Yan was already chewed up by the machine: a five round marathon that saw Yan drowning in the pace of Dvalishvili.

But Yan is somewhat deserving. He beat Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo since his last loss to Dvalishvili. Yan is ranked number two, likely to hop up to number one once Tuesday’s rankings are announced. Sandhagen is four. Yan even called his shot for a rematch with the indomitable Dvalishvili.

Merab let’s go 👊🏼 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 8, 2025

There’s no reason to pick this over Sandhagen unless Sandhagen cannot make the fight. We’ve seen this for five rounds. But Yan can make better adjustments than O’Malley has and it could be somewhat of a different fight, though likely the same result.

The superfight: Alexandre Pantoja

This one is a dream fight. Alexandre Pantoja is indestructible. While his cardio isn’t great, he does find ways to win fights late. Pantoja has all but cleared out the division which he presides over. Pantoja is defending his belt later this month in June against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317.

Pantoja has said that he wanted to go up for O’Malley but now decided to reign over featherweight for as long as he can. But we’ve never seen Merab Dvalishvili fight someone with the Jiu Jitsu abilities of Pantoja.

Not only that, but it would be a starmaking of a fight for whoever becomes the winner. Dvalishvili is already well on his way and with a win over him, Pantoja could eclipse that as the new King of Rio.

