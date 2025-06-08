Amanda Nunes Wants to Face Harrison Before the End of the Year

Amanda Nunes is returning to the UFC. After Kayla Harrison’s dominant victory over Julianna Peña at UFC 316, Harrison called the former champion to the cage to face off in a potential fight that should excite fans of the UFC.

So, how soon could this fight happen?

When Nunes was asked when she would be ready, she told ESPN that November or December would be her ideal window for a return.

“If I stayed at American Top Team, this fight might not have happened, “ said Nunes. “ I’m glad that I made the right decision to open my own studio, my own gym. And now I do my own camp with my coach, that I set up everything with. I’m going to really get in camp now, full-time. I was training here and but always in shape, and honestly, like November, December.”

That would certainly make for a great card in Madison Square Garden, since November is usually when the UFC makes its round to the famed arena, or a close-out card at the end of the year in Vegas.

Nunes retired from MMA after defending her title against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in 2023. She was a defending two-division champion until she decided to walk away from the sport. When asked why she retired, she cited both burnout and wanting to focus on her family. But now that she’s had some rest, she seems willing to come back and pick up where she left off.

UFC President Dana White said in the post-event press conference for UFC 316 that Nunes has not yet returned to the UFC testing pool, but let us not forget TKO owns both the WWE and the UFC, and Nunes didn’t pop into the Prudential Center because she happened to be in the area.

This fight will happen when they want it to.

Check out Nunes’ full interview here:

