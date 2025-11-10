Miracle at the Buzzer – On This Day in MMA History

On this day in MMA History – Nov. 10, 2018

Seven years ago today, on a crisp autumn night in Denver, Colorado, the UFC delivered one of its most unforgettable main events. What was billed as a gritty featherweight clash between two fan favorites—Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez and Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung—transformed into a testament to the unpredictable drama of mixed martial arts.

On this anniversary of UFC Fight Night 139, let’s revisit the fight that produced what many still call the greatest knockout in UFC history: a last-second elbow that snuffed out a surefire decision victory like a candle in the wind.

The Fighters: Warriors with Unlikely Paths

To understand the magic of this bout, you need to know the men behind the gloves. Yair Rodriguez, the 25-year-old Mexican phenom from Chihuahua, entered the Octagon as a rising star with a flair for the spectacular. A winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, Rodriguez boasted a 10-2 record, including six UFC wins, but his momentum had stalled. His last fight, a 2017 second-round TKO loss to Frankie Edgar at UFC 211, had sidelined him for 18 months due to injuries and recovery. Known for his taekwondo-based striking, unorthodox kicks, and creative counters, “El Pantera” was a highlight-reel machine—think spinning wheels and flying knees. But critics wondered if his defense could hold up against pressure fighters.

Across the cage stood Chan Sung Jung, the 31-year-old South Korean sensation nicknamed “The Korean Zombie” for his relentless forward pressure and ability to absorb punishment like a character from a horror flick. With a 14-4 record and three UFC wins, Jung was a cult hero, famous for his 2011 submission of Leonard Garcia in one of the bloodiest fights ever. He’d been out of action since a 2013 loss to Dustin Poirier, returning sporadically due to mandatory military service in South Korea. Jung’s style was simple but savage: swarm with punches, clinch for dirty boxing, and never back down. He was the heart-and-guts embodiment of MMA’s warrior ethos.

The matchup was born of circumstance. Jung was originally set to headline against Edgar in a lightweight bout, but Edgar’s injury opened the door for Rodriguez to step in at featherweight (145 pounds). Odds favored Jung at -140, with Rodriguez as the +120 underdog. Little did fans know, this would be no quick finish—it would be a five-round war.

The Prelude: Denver’s Electric Atmosphere

UFC Fight Night 139, subtitled “The Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez,” marked the promotion’s 25th anniversary, a nod to its 1993 debut in the same city. Held at the sold-out Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena), the card buzzed with local flavor—Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone broke the UFC record for most wins that night with a first-round submission of Mike Perry. But all eyes were on the main event, a five-rounder that promised fireworks. Denver’s mile-high altitude added an extra layer of intrigue, testing fighters’ cardio in the thin air.

Pre-fight hype centered on styles clashing: Rodriguez’s creative chaos versus Jung’s zombie apocalypse march. Rodriguez trash-talked lightly, calling it a “dance,” while Jung, ever humble, focused on family and legacy. Weigh-ins were uneventful, but the tension simmered—Rodriguez at 145 pounds even, Jung the same. As the lights dimmed and pyrotechnics exploded, 12,000 fans roared for blood.

The Fight: A Bloody, Back-and-Forth Ballet

From the opening bell, it was clear this wouldn’t be a technical chess match. Both men traded in the pocket, Rodriguez circling with jabs and low kicks, Jung stalking relentlessly. Round 1 saw Jung land the harder shots, including a nasty left hook that wobbled Rodriguez early. “El Pantera” responded with a spinning back kick that grazed Jung’s midsection, but Jung’s volume edged the round 10-9 on most cards.

The second stanza turned brutal. Rodriguez unleashed a spinning elbow that bloodied Jung’s nose, opening a gash that would swell his face grotesquely. Jung, unfazed, pressed into the clinch, landing short elbows and knees. Blood poured, but Rodriguez’s footwork kept him safe from takedowns. Still, Jung’s aggression stole the round, making it 2-0 on two judges’ scorecards.

By Round 3, exhaustion set in—the altitude sapping both men’s gas tanks. Rodriguez found his rhythm, peppering Jung with teep kicks and a vicious upkick from the bottom during a rare scramble. Jung’s face was a mask of crimson, but he absorbed everything, firing back with clubbing overhands. The round was closer, but Jung’s pressure likely swayed it 10-9, putting him up 3-0 on one card and 2-0 on the others.

Round 4 was Rodriguez’s best. He stuffed a takedown attempt and countered with a knee to the body that visibly hurt Jung. “El Pantera” mixed in flying knees and elbows, outlanding Jung in significant strikes for the first time. The crowd chanted “Pan-ter-a!” as Rodriguez stole the round 10-9, narrowing the gap to 3-1 or 2-1.

Heading into the fifth, Rodriguez trailed on all cards. Jung needed only to survive. Both fighters, battered and gassed, paused mid-round to raise their hands in mutual respect—a rare, heartwarming moment amid the violence. Then, chaos.

The Finish: One Second from Oblivion

With under a minute left, Jung surged forward in his trademark zombie rush, swinging for the fences. Rodriguez, bent low and retreating, threw a desperate, no-look upward elbow—a counter born of instinct, not calculation. It connected flush on Jung’s chin like a thunderclap. The Korean Zombie’s eyes rolled back; he crumpled lifelessly to the canvas.

Time: 4:59 of Round 5. One second remained on the clock.

The Pepsi Center erupted. Rodriguez collapsed in exhaustion, pumping his fists as referee Kevin MacDonald waved it off. Jung lay motionless, requiring oxygen and a stretcher before walking out under his own power later. It was Rodriguez’s 11th win (7-1 UFC); Jung’s third career knockout loss (14-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC).

Post-fight, Rodriguez revealed the Hail Mary nature: “I was losing 4-1 on the scorecards… I just threw it.” UFC President Dana White called it the “craziest finish ever.” Both earned Fight of the Night bonuses, with Rodriguez nabbing Performance of the Night.

The Aftermath: Legacy in the Rearview

The knockout propelled Rodriguez back into title contention. He racked up wins over Jeremy Stephens (unanimous decision) and Brian Ortega (first-round TKO via injury) before capturing the interim featherweight belt against Josh Emmett in 2023. A shot at Alexander Volkanovski ended in defeat, but Rodriguez remains a top-5 contender at 145 pounds.

Jung, true to form, bounced back with a knockout of Frankie Edgar in 2019 before retiring in 2022 after a loss to Volkanovski. His final record: 17-8, a Hall of Fame trajectory etched in blood and resilience.

Why It Endures: Drama, Heart, and Pure MMA

In an era of scripted sports, Rodriguez vs. Jung reminds us why we watch: the razor-thin line between defeat and glory. A decision nod to Jung seemed inevitable—scorecards confirmed he led 39-37 and 38-38 entering the final frame. Instead, one elbow, one second, one miracle. It’s not just a knockout; it’s poetry in violence—a fight that, on its anniversary, still leaves jaws dropped and hearts racing.

As Rodriguez once said post-fight, “The only thing I care about is being happy every moment.” In that Denver Octagon, both men embodied it. And for MMA fans, we’ll never forget.

