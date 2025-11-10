Tue. Nov 11th, 2025
Godofredo Pepey

Godofredo Pepey, former UFC fighter, found dead in prison cell

By Eric Kowal 14 hours ago

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey has died was found dead in a Florida prison cell after he was arrested for domestic violence earlier this year.

Pepey, 38, had been in jail since the end of June after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, Samara Mello.

Samara and her lawyer Gaudenio Santiago were informed yesterday of the mixed martial artist’s death, according to a report from the Daily Star.

“There are procedures that must be followed by the American authorities, and any and all news will be released by those authorities,” Santiago said. “Until then, I ask for respect for the family, his wife Samara, and that you avoid malicious comments and speculation, so as not to cause further suffering.”

Godofredo Pepey, 38, fought in the UFC 11 times after a stint on the Ultimate Fighter Brazil.

