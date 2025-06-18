No arrests made in new Conor McGregor nightclub incident

No arrests or charges have been filed as of Wednesday following an incident involving UFC star Conor McGregor, 36, at a club in Ibiza earlier in the week.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, was caught on video by The Sun and shows McGregor striking another club patron at least twice.

Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025

The man was removed from the nightclub while “Mystic Mac” was allowed to continue partying. Police didn’t get involved at the scene and no arrests were made.

