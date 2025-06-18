Thu. Jun 19th, 2025
Conor McGregor, Ibiza

No arrests made in new Conor McGregor nightclub incident

By Eric Kowal 24 hours ago

No arrests or charges have been filed as of Wednesday following an incident involving UFC star Conor McGregor, 36, at a club in Ibiza earlier in the week.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, was caught on video by The Sun and shows McGregor striking another club patron at least twice.

The man was removed from the nightclub while “Mystic Mac” was allowed to continue partying. Police didn’t get involved at the scene and no arrests were made.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

funky town, ben askren, ufc 235

Ben Askren update – still on ventilator, lung transplant possible

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
BJ Penn arrested

BJ Penn arrested fourth time in two weeks

By Eric Kowal 5 days ago
UFC Atlanta Results, UFC Atlanta

UFC Atlanta Results – Usman vs. Buckley

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
Thad Jean

Thad Jean defeats Jason Jackson, will face Bellator champ Logan Storley

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
AOW 42

AOW 42 preview – Caldone vs Turnbull caps stacked fight card on June 14

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni 1 week ago
Megumi Sugimoto

Megumi Sugimoto steps in to face Melissa “Mamba” Amaya

By Eric Kowal 1 week ago