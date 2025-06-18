Who Are The Best MMA Stars From Ohio?

By Arturo Pardavila III from Hoboken, NJ, USA - UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in the house for World Series Game 2., CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52547200

Many Ohio fighters left their mark on MMA, that’s for sure. There is something about Ohio that produces great fighters in various sports.

Maybe it is the state’s wrestling culture, which is deeply rooted in high schools and colleges, that lays a foundation for future fighters who transition to the cage. We have to understand that how students spend their time in school and college can impact their future, and growing up in a place where wrestling is very important, it is not surprising that we find many fighters in Ohio.

Some grow up to be boxers, others continue wrestling, and brave ones turn to the cages of MMA. Over the years, we’ve seen many successful MMA fighters from Ohio who managed to build an impressive career in this sport.

Which are they? Let’s find out.

Top MMA Stars from Ohio

These Ohio-born fighters have left their mark on MMA, ranked by their achievements and influence:

Stipe Miocic

Mark Coleman

Rich Franklin

Kevin Randleman

Matt Brown

Each of these guys has their own unique story, from title reigns to unforgettable fights, but we can say that all of them are making Ohio proud. Let’s talk more about each of them and maybe find out why fighters from Ohio stand out in the MMA.

Stipe Miocic

Here we have the MMA King, and definitely one of the most popular MMA fighters who comes from Ohio. Miocic, Cleveland’s own, is often hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in the UFC.

We are talking about a true beast, born in 1982, with an impressive 20-4 record, with two UFC heavyweight title reigns.

But what makes him special? Well, he has a boxing-heavy style, paired with wrestling chops from Cleveland State University. He is powerful, agile, and very talented. That’s why he became a true nightmare for opponents like Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou.

Throughout his career, we can find plenty of impressive moments and knockouts (like the 2017 stoppage of Junior dos Santos). Additionally, he has never been knocked out cold, which is strange for a heavyweight UFC champion.

Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman, from Fremont, Ohio, is the godfather of MMA’s ground-and-pound. Born in 1964, he pioneered the heavyweight division, becoming the UFC’s first heavyweight champion in 1997 with a 6-0 start.

A 1992 Olympian in wrestling, Coleman’s smothering top game overwhelmed foes like Dan Severn, earning him a 16-10 career record. His 2000 Pride FC Grand Prix win in Japan made him a global icon.

Despite later losses, his influence reshaped MMA, inspiring fighters to blend wrestling with striking. Today, Coleman’s UFC Hall of Fame status and Ohio roots keep him revered, with fans calling him a “trailblazer.” His raw intensity, like choking out Igor Vovchanchyn, makes him a legend for Ohio’s MMA faithful, from Columbus to the Hudson Valley.

Rich Franklin

Cincinnati’s Rich Franklin brought brains and brawn to the UFC’s middleweight division. Born in 1974, this former math teacher turned fighter held the UFC middleweight title from 2005 to 2006, finishing with a 29-7 record.

Known for his crisp kickboxing and relentless cardio, Franklin dismantled opponents like Evan Tanner with precise strikes. His trilogy with Anderson Silva, though a 1-2 loss, showcased his grit.

Franklin’s versatility shone in catchweight bouts against legends like Wanderlei Silva, and his 14 UFC knockouts rank him among Ohio’s elite. It is safe to say that his work as a ONE Championship executive keeps him in the game. Hudson Valley fans admire Franklin’s cerebral approach, a nod to Ohio’s knack for producing well-rounded fighters.

Kevin Randleman

Hailing from Sandusky, Kevin Randleman was a force of nature in MMA’s early days. Born in 1971, this Ohio State wrestling standout turned his athleticism into a 17-16 UFC and Pride FC career.

Randleman’s 2000 UFC heavyweight title win over Pete Williams, with explosive takedowns and vicious ground strikes, marked his peak. His 1999 upset of Mirko Cro Cop in Pride stunned fans, showcasing his raw power. Despite inconsistent results, Randleman’s highlight-reel slams, like suplexing Fedor Emelianenko, remain iconic.

His 2016 passing was a loss, but in 2025, Ohio fans still celebrate his fearless style. For Hudson Valley viewers, Randleman’s legacy is a reminder of Ohio’s early MMA dominance, blending wrestling with wild knockouts.

We should all talk about these fallen titans, right? That way, their name will forever live in the fighting world.

Matt Brown

Matt Brown, born in Xenia in 1981, is Ohio’s “Immortal,” a UFC welterweight known for his relentless brawls. With a 24-19 record by his 2024 retirement, Brown is the second person with the most knockouts in UFC history (13), and that’s something not many fighters can say.

His come-forward style, mixing elbows and knees, led to classics like his 2014 war with Robbie Lawler. Brown’s resilience—surviving near-knockouts to rally back—earned him fan love.

Training in Columbus, he honed a rugged game that wore down foes like Tim Means. Hudson Valley MMA fans see Brown as Ohio’s embodiment of never-say-die spirit, his bloody battles a testament to the state’s fighting heart.

So, Ohio has plenty of fighters, that’s for sure. Maybe the fighting culture and wrestling from a young age produce many new fighters every year.