Pavel Dailidko On High Alert As BRAVE CF 102 Heavyweight Collision Looms In Slovenia

BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel Dailidko will be watching intently as BRAVE Combat Federation returns to Slovenian soil for BRAVE CF 102, emanating live from Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana on Sunday, November 23.

The event marks the promotion’s sixth appearance in the country through its enduring partnership with World Freefight Challenge (WFC), continuing November’s momentum following the landmark BRAVE 100 and BRAVE CF 101: KHK LEGACY II.

This time, the spotlight burns brightest on a high-stakes heavyweight clash at the summit of the card.

Slovenia’s very own and No. 2-ranked contender Miha Frlic is set to lock horns with top-ranked Patryk “The Polish Viking” Dubiela of Poland — a duel that could determine the next challenger for Dailidko’s crown.

“This is the kind of fight that shapes the future of a championship,” Dailidko said. “I’ll be watching closely because whoever emerges will likely be the man standing across from me next.”

Frlic enters the showdown with an impressive 5-0-1 slate, quickly becoming one of Europe’s rising forces at heavyweight.

Known for explosive striking and an unyielding tempo, the Slovenian behemoth has turned heads inside the BRAVE CF cage — most notably with his spectacular stoppage of Shah Kamali at BRAVE CF 96 this past June, a clash already receiving early buzz as a 2025 Fight of the Year candidate.

A triumph in Ljubljana would carry even greater weight. It could launch Frlic into history as the first Slovenian mixed martial artist to challenge for a BRAVE CF World Title.

“Frlic is Europe’s best-kept secret in this division,” Dailidko admitted. “He’s powerful, dangerous, and definitely not someone you can overlook.”

Across the cage stands a man who already knows the championship atmosphere.

Dubiela, a versatile finisher with six career wins — split evenly between knockouts and submissions — burst into prominence with a devastating 48-second knockout of Kasim Aras at BRAVE CF 81 in April 2024.

That performance propelled him into a title encounter with Dailidko later that year for the inaugural heavyweight strap.

Now, with another shot at glory on the line, Dubiela aims for redemption and the chance to rewrite his story in a rematch with the reigning divisional king.

“I know Dubiela very well,” Dailidko reflected. “He’s a man on a mission, and when he’s locked in, he’s one of the most dangerous big men out there.”

With two hard-hitting stalwarts penciled to slug it out for a World Title opportunity, Dailidko understands the gravity of what BRAVE CF 102 represents for the heavyweight landscape.

“This matchup is a must-see,” he said. “It decides the direction of our division, and everything is on the line for these two warriors. May the best man win.”