69 years ‘young’, Roger Mayer proves that jiu-jitsu rewards those who stay committed

Roger Mayer, who traveled from Australia for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, made a quiet entrance but left a strong impression on everyone who heard his story. He was not among the headline names nor the athletes in the spotlight, yet from the moment he stepped onto the mat, he showed that passion has no age limit and that presence often speaks louder than fame.

Mayer competed in the Masters division, Brown Belt, 94 kg, entering his match with confidence, focus and a determined heart. He faced Russian athlete Gasan Dzhamalutdinov, who was 20 years younger and physically stronger. Still, Mayer left the match with a satisfied smile after losing by just one point.

“I turned 69 last October, and my opponent was 49 and very strong,” he said. “But I was happy he couldn’t take me down or submit me. I stayed in the fight until the end and lost by one point. For me, that’s enough to call it a successful experience.”

Being in Abu Dhabi was special for him, and he described the championship as something he had looked forward to for a long time. “It has been a great experience. The people here are wonderful. I was impressed with the organization, and the athletes are very professional. They fight hard on the mat and are friendly afterward, which leaves a very good feeling. I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi.”

Mayer discovered jiu-jitsu later in life after retiring from a 35-year career as a full-time police officer in Australia. “My job took all my time and left no chance for training. After retiring ten years ago, I started jiu-jitsu and now I go to training almost every day.”

He lives near Wollongong, south of Sydney, and although he had practiced martial arts when he was young, he says that jiu-jitsu has become his favorite.

“Jiu-jitsu is a strong sport that suits me. It challenges your mind as much as your body.”

Roger Mayer may not be chasing medals, but he has found in jiu-jitsu a way to stay fit, motivated and connected to something he loves, proving that age is no barrier when passion drives you forward.