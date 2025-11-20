Fri. Nov 21st, 2025
Roger Mayer

69 years ‘young’, Roger Mayer proves that jiu-jitsu rewards those who stay committed

By Report 15 hours ago

Roger Mayer, who traveled from Australia for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, made a quiet entrance but left a strong impression on everyone who heard his story. He was not among the headline names nor the athletes in the spotlight, yet from the moment he stepped onto the mat, he showed that passion has no age limit and that presence often speaks louder than fame.

Mayer competed in the Masters division, Brown Belt, 94 kg, entering his match with confidence, focus and a determined heart. He faced Russian athlete Gasan Dzhamalutdinov, who was 20 years younger and physically stronger. Still, Mayer left the match with a satisfied smile after losing by just one point.

Roger Mayer

“I turned 69 last October, and my opponent was 49 and very strong,” he said. “But I was happy he couldn’t take me down or submit me. I stayed in the fight until the end and lost by one point. For me, that’s enough to call it a successful experience.”

Being in Abu Dhabi was special for him, and he described the championship as something he had looked forward to for a long time. “It has been a great experience. The people here are wonderful. I was impressed with the organization, and the athletes are very professional. They fight hard on the mat and are friendly afterward, which leaves a very good feeling. I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi.”

Mayer discovered jiu-jitsu later in life after retiring from a 35-year career as a full-time police officer in Australia. “My job took all my time and left no chance for training. After retiring ten years ago, I started jiu-jitsu and now I go to training almost every day.”

He lives near Wollongong, south of Sydney, and although he had practiced martial arts when he was young, he says that jiu-jitsu has become his favorite.

“Jiu-jitsu is a strong sport that suits me. It challenges your mind as much as your body.”

Roger Mayer may not be chasing medals, but he has found in jiu-jitsu a way to stay fit, motivated and connected to something he loves, proving that age is no barrier when passion drives you forward.

author avatar
Report
See Full Bio
Tags:

You may also like

Ashton Kutcher, black belt

Actor Ashton Kutcher earns BJJ black belt

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago
BJJ Stars 18, Peaky Blinders

BJJ Stars 18 : Peaky Blinders – Watch Live Here

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago
Dana White, Craig Jones

The Untold Story of Dana White and Modern MMA as per Craig Jones

By Eric Kowal 1 week ago
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skillset

Dana White – “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living sh*t out of you”

By Eric Kowal 1 week ago
Gabi Garcia

Gabi Garcia to Karate Combat? Why?

By Eric Kowal 3 weeks ago
Arman Tsarukyan, Benson Henderson

Arman Tsarukyan puts Benson Henderson to sleep in Russia

By Eric Kowal 2 months ago