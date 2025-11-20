Usman Nurmagomedov to defend PFL World Lightweight title against Alfie Davis

PFL returns for its third blockbuster event in Dubai on Saturday 7 February at Coca-Cola Arena for PFL: Road to Dubai

The card will be headlined by PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov as he looks to defend against 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Champion Alfie Davis

Tickets will be on-sale at 12:00pm GST Monday 24 November via coca-cola-arena.com, with exclusive pre-sale tickets now open for registration

PFL: Road to Dubai will be headlined by the reigning PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC), who will look to make his first title defense against the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Champion Alfie “The Axe Man” Davis (20-5-1), with more fights due to be announced in the coming days.

The highly anticipated card will be the latest as part of a cooperation agreement between the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and PFL, further underlining the city’s reputation as a host destination for world-class sporting events, and a hub for MMA.

Nurmagomedov is coming off back-to-back wins in historic battles against Ireland’s Paul Hughes as he showcased elite MMA across ten rounds, proving to the division that his deadly blend of striking and wrestling is exactly why he sits at the top of the mountain. Undefeated in the sport and training under the leadership of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman is confident he will show Alfie Davis levels to the sport in his third headliner in Dubai.

Undeterred by the underdog label, England’s Davis soared through the PFL Lightweight World Tournament in 2025, beating the betting favourite in all three of his bouts to earn the title and the $500,000 cash prize. In the final, Alfie defeated Usman’s teammate Gadzhi Rabadanov and put the camp on notice that he is not to be underestimated. His fluid and dangerous style of Karate makes him an unpredictable fighter with strikes that can come from all angles, ranging from spinning elbow KOs which defeated Clay Collard in his opening tournament bout, to spectacular axe kick finishes which earned him his nickname.

“PFL: Road to Dubai is set to be a spectacular event, and we can’t wait for what’s to come at Coca-Cola Arena on 7 February,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai, but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner. Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage. Get your tickets now, we will make this the biggest card in Dubai to date.”

“Backed by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this event ticks all the boxes as one of the elite competitions to be staged in Dubai. “It is of great significance that we get to stage such high-profile athletes in Dubai. Not only does it get Dubai the attention of being among the top sports destinations, but also gives us the belief that we can aspire for much greater heights,” said Eisa Sharif, Director of Events Department at Dubai Sports Council. “Events like these help us maintain a connection with the people and the communities we live in. At the same time, they assist us in furthering the cause of sport and the crucial role sports plays in our lives,” he added.

Updated PFL: Road To Dubai Main Card:

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

Saturday February 7

ESPN App (U.S.) | Starzplay (MENA)

PFL Lightweight World Title Main Event: Usman Nurmagomedov (20-0-0, 1 NC) vs. Alfie Davis (20-5-1)