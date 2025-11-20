Fri. Nov 21st, 2025
Radley Da Silva

Radley Da Silva looking to fight again in February after not earning UFC contract on Contender Series

By James Lynch 6 hours ago

Interview with Radley Da Silva

Radley Da Silva (8-1) recaps his win George Mangos (7-1) on DWCS on Aug. 12. Radley also spoke about not earning a UFC contract with his performance, looking to fight in February for Battlefield Fight League’s next event and his goals for next year.

“Next year I want to have at least two fights before I get back in there on Contender Series. I know I’ll be back in there because everyone knows that was half of me. I still dominated a top ranked dude outside the UFC. I know for a fact that I should be in the UFC, I just need a couple of wins. I’ll be there eventually.” 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
