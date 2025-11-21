Fri. Nov 21st, 2025
BJJ Stars 18, Peaky Blinders

BJJ Stars 18 : Peaky Blinders – Watch Live Here

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago

BJJ Stars 18 will take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Saturday, November 22. The event, broadcast live on FloGrappling, present a stacked night of elite grappling action with a Peaky Blinders theme.

Ten matches are scheduled with returning stars and champions will be featured on the card, including the likes of Pedro Marinho, Fabricio Andrey, Meyram Maquine, and Vagner Rocha.

Action starts 4pm central time, with commentary streams available in both English and Portuguese.

Order and watch at link below: Event starts – Nov. 22 at 4pm CST

Watch ADCC, WNO, IBJJF and more live and on-demand only on FloGrappling including news, in-depth reporting and films!

#17 Pound-For-Pound Pedro Marinho vs Roosevelt Sousa – BJJ Stars Open Weight Championship

#16 Pound-For-Pound Vagner Rocha vs Sergio Moraes

Oliver Taza vs #11 Pound-For-Pound Fabricio Andrey

#16 Owen Jones vs #9 Meyram Maquine

#6 Dan Manasoiu vs #9 Yatan Bueno

#6 Medium-Heavyweight Mateus Vetoraci vs #7 Heavyweight Rider Zuchi

*Schedule subject to change

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Ashton Kutcher, black belt

Actor Ashton Kutcher earns BJJ black belt

By Eric Kowal 4 hours ago
Roger Mayer

69 years ‘young’, Roger Mayer proves that jiu-jitsu rewards those who stay committed

By Report 15 hours ago
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua, NetFlix

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua booked for Dec. 19 on NetFlix

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
UFC 322 results, UFC 322

UFC 322 results – 2 titles on the line in New York

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
UFC 322

UFC 322 weigh-in results and video

By Eric Kowal 6 days ago
UAE Warriors 65

UAE Warriors 65 women’s strawweight title locked and loaded

By Report 7 days ago