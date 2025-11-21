BJJ Stars 18 : Peaky Blinders – Watch Live Here

BJJ Stars 18 will take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Saturday, November 22. The event, broadcast live on FloGrappling, present a stacked night of elite grappling action with a Peaky Blinders theme.

Ten matches are scheduled with returning stars and champions will be featured on the card, including the likes of Pedro Marinho, Fabricio Andrey, Meyram Maquine, and Vagner Rocha.

Action starts 4pm central time, with commentary streams available in both English and Portuguese.

Order and watch at link below: Event starts – Nov. 22 at 4pm CST

#17 Pound-For-Pound Pedro Marinho vs Roosevelt Sousa – BJJ Stars Open Weight Championship

#16 Pound-For-Pound Vagner Rocha vs Sergio Moraes

Oliver Taza vs #11 Pound-For-Pound Fabricio Andrey

#16 Owen Jones vs #9 Meyram Maquine

#6 Dan Manasoiu vs #9 Yatan Bueno

#6 Medium-Heavyweight Mateus Vetoraci vs #7 Heavyweight Rider Zuchi

*Schedule subject to change

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.