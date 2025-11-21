Actor Ashton Kutcher earns BJJ black belt

Famed Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher has earned his black in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu after more than a decade in training the sport.

The 47-year-old Kutcher trains and was promoted under the legendary Master Rigan Machado.

“A lot of these guys wake up so early because of their families and businesses. After 8:00, they don’t have time anymore. Ashton Kutcher is one of them,” Machado explained. “His time is crazy because he has kids but doesn’t have babysitters. His wife decided not to have a babysitter to be more involved in the kids’ lives, and I have so much respect for that.”

Kutcher began training around 2013, receiving his blue belt in 2014 and purple belt later that same year. He was promoted to brown belt in late 2019. His promotion to black belt in November 2025 marks the completion of more than 10 years of dedicated training.

