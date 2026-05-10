Thomas Gerbasi named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2026

UFC today announced, at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey, that longtime UFC writer and editorial director, Thomas Gerbasi, has been named to the UFC Hall of Fame class for 2026 as a Contributor. The 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 9, as part of the 14th Annual UFC International Fight Week.

“Tom was a close member of the UFC family and a very talented writer,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White.

If you’ve ever read anything at all on UFC.com, the UFC print magazine, or any number of official books on UFC, you’ve read the writing of Thomas Gerbasi. For almost two decades, Tom served as editorial director, head writer, and company historian for UFC, recording, reporting, and telling the tale of the world’s greatest sports organization as it unfolded in real time.

A proud native New Yorker, Gerbasi graduated from St. John’s University and celebrated his life-long love of boxing in early web publications like HouseOfBoxing.com and MaxBoxing.com, where he quickly became recognized as an authority in the sport.

In 2024, he was honored with the Nat Fleischer Award for excellence in boxing journalism from the Boxing Writers Association of America. In 2022, he was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame for his work as a journalist covering the sport. His final book Boxing: The 100 Greatest Fighters, was released in September 2025.

His acumen in boxing and combat sports eventually caught the eye of UFC, where he would transfer his massive knowledge and immense credibility to the world of mixed martial arts. He authored several of the definitive works on the company, including UFC: A Visual History; The UFC Encyclopedia; and The Official UFC Fan Guide. He diligently kept meticulous biographies of every fighter and was recognized as the utmost authority both inside and outside of UFC.

But arguably his biggest journalistic contribution was to UFC’s website, a place where week after week, month after month, and year after year, he told the stories of the men and women who stepped into the Octagon. He was guided by the mantra “tell the stories that only we can tell,” and demanded that his team do the same. Giving as much credence to a young new fighter on the early prelims as he did the most decorated of champions, Gerbasi’s words introduced the world to thousands of MMA athletes. He spent his days talking to each and every member of the UFC roster, who implicitly trusted him to tell their diverse and inspiring stories.

Beyond the printed and digital media domains, Gerbasi’s contributions extended to the entire UFC organization, making his impact in departments as varied as public relations, creative, live production, and broadcast. In short, anytime strong, credible copy about UFC was needed, Tom was the guy.

In addition to his own books and his invaluable contributions to UFC, Gerbasi’s work appeared in myriad publications, including The Ring Magazine, The Village Voice, The Independent, The Boston Herald, King, Uppercut, Women’s Boxing World, Boxing News, ESPN.com, and countless others.

Outside of combat sports, Gerbasi was an avowed family man, caring for his wife, daughter, and two young granddaughters daily. He played goalie in an organized soccer league on Sundays and ran numerous marathons in his spare time. He loved music and celebrated great cuisine.