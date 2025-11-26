Turkey and Takedowns: The Best Combat Sports Fights Lighting Up Thanksgiving 2025

As families gather around the table for turkey, stuffing, and spirited debates over football, combat sports fans have their own tradition to uphold: feasting on high-octane action. While the UFC and major boxing leagues often hit pause during the holiday—leaving the octagon and ring to recharge—2025’s Thanksgiving weekend delivers a bounty of regional bangers that punch above their weight class.

These under-the-radar events, packed with title clashes, undefeated showdowns, and gritty grappler-vs-striker matchups, promise to be the perfect palate cleanser before (or after) the big meal. From Midwest cages to Pennsylvania brawls, here’s our roundup of the best combat sports fights to catch around Thanksgiving Eve and weekend, all kicking off on November 26.

1. MCC 74: Thanksgiving Throwdown – Clive, Iowa (8:30 PM ET)

If you’re craving title belts and veteran savvy on a holiday budget, look no further than the Midwest Cage Championship’s annual Thanksgiving Throwdown. This 12-bout card at The Horizon Center isn’t just filler—it’s a showcase of regional talent with national potential, headlined by a lightweight scrap that could steal the show.

Main Event: Michael “Mr. Can’t Fight” Boylan vs. Mike Lindquist (Lightweight)

Boylan, a relentless pressure fighter with a knack for turning bouts into wars, faces off against Lindquist, a WEC veteran whose experience could ground the hype. Expect a grappler-vs-striker clinic, with Lindquist’s submission game testing Boylan’s chin early. This one’s got “Fight of the Night” written all over it.

Co-Main: Jake Bower vs. Micah Washington (Welterweight Title)

Bower’s knockout power meets Washington’s slick wrestling in a belt on the line—perfect for fans who love decisions that feel like knockouts.

Undercard Highlight: Jaya Buban vs. [Opponent] (Bantamweight Title)

A women’s title fight rounding out the hardware, Buban brings Muay Thai elbows that could slice through Thanksgiving pie.

Stream it live on WKO (limited free access) or catch the replay—ideal for post-dinner digestion. With predictions leaning heavy on finishes (87% KO/TKO for some bouts), this card’s got the volatility to make your holiday memorable.

2. Bayfront Brawl 18 – Erie, Pennsylvania (6:00 PM ET)

Blending MMA and boxing for a true combat sports smorgasbord, Bizzarro Promotions’ Bayfront Brawl 18 at the Bayfront Convention Center feels like the holiday potluck of fights: 12 MMA bouts and 2 boxing gems, all under one roof. It’s raw, it’s regional, and it’s stacked with Erie-area favorites ready to defend home turf.

Featured MMA: Mataeo “Top Ape” Garner vs. [TBD] (Heavyweight)

Garner, known for gorilla-press slams that defy physics, headlines the MMA side in a weight class where one punch (or takedown) ends dreams. This could be the viral clip your feed needs amid turkey selfies.

Boxing Showcase: Anthony “Pretty Boy” Bizzarro vs. Marko Szalai (Super Welterweight)

Promoter Ernie Bizzarro steps into the ring himself for a hometown brawl against Szalai’s technical jab work. It’s promoter pride on the line—expect fireworks and maybe a post-fight pie toss.

With 14 fights total, this event’s diversity makes it a gateway for casual fans dipping toes into the holidays’ chaos. Tune in via Combat Sports Now for $29.99, or grab tickets at the door for that live roar.

3. BCM Promotions Fight Night 23: Brawl at the Mall 2 – Ontario, Ohio (8:00 PM ET)

Nothing says “holiday spirit” like shopping mall mayhem. BCM’s Fight Night 23 returns to the Ontario Center (Richland Mall) with 16 all-MMA bouts, turning Black Friday Eve into a bloodbath. Undefeated prospects and local legends collide in a card that’s equal parts prospect hunting and pure adrenaline.

Main Event: Robert “Bodybags” Smith vs. Jimmy Phadphom (Featherweight)

Two unbeatens collide: Smith’s highlight-reel KOs versus Phadphom’s elusive footwork. At 91% predicted KO rate for the card’s top picks, this featherweight thriller could deliver the night’s most savage finish—think guillotine choke over the food court echoes.

Undercard Gem: Tackett vs. Harris (Middleweight)

A grappler’s delight, with Tackett favored to submit his way to victory in a bout screaming for ground-and-pound glory.

Hosted in a mall venue for that uniquely American vibe, this one’s a $29.99 PPV on Combat Sports Now. Pro tip: Pair it with leftover cranberry sauce for the ultimate couch combat experience.

4. Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular – Haverhill, Massachusetts (7:00 PM ET)

For purists craving leather and footwork, Boston Boxing Promotions’ Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular at Haverhill High School serves up six crisp bouts in a no-frills, high-skill package. It’s New England toughness distilled—think Rocky meets a Nor’easter.

Main Event: Nicky Tejada vs. Aelio Mesquita (Super Lightweight)

Tejada’s power punching meets Mesquita’s counter-sniping in a main that could go the distance or explode in round three. With seven announced bouts already buzzing, this headliner promises the kind of back-and-forth that has you yelling at the screen (and the relatives).

Co-Feature: Nicholas Molina vs. [Opponent] (Lightweight, 6 Rounds)

Molina’s blue-collar pressure could turn this pro debut into a statement win.

Live for $24.99 on Combat Sports Now, it’s the boxing fix for East Coast fans dodging the holiday traffic.

Why These Fights Are the Holiday MVPs

In a year where big-league cards like UFC 323 loom in December, these Thanksgiving tilts shine as the “best” for their intimacy and intensity—raw talent without the hype machine. No million-dollar purses here, just fighters hungry for glory amid the pumpkin pie. They’re accessible (mostly streaming for under $30), unpredictable, and perfectly timed to fuel (or settle) family rivalries.

Grab your streams, stock the fridge, and raise a glass (or a guard) to combat sports’ enduring gift: moments that make you forget the calories. Happy Thanksgiving, fight fans—may your finishes be early and your naps be deep. What’s your must-watch bout? Drop it in the comments.